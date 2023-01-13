Illinois State University names leader for new College of Engineering

NORMAL — The first leader of Illinois State University's fledgling College of Engineering will start April 1, officials announced Friday.

Thomas Keyser, the candidate chosen by the university, currently serves as the dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Management at Oregon Institute of Technology. He has a bachelor of science from New Mexico State University, a master of science from Colorado State University and a doctorate from Clemson University.

The dean finalists appeared at open forums hosted by the university in December. Other finalists were:

Paul Plotkowski, founding dean of the Padnos College of Engineering and Computing at Grand Valley State University in Michigan;

Donald Peterson, dean of the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Northern Illinois University;

Bruce Berdanier, dean of the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering at South Dakota State University from July 2018 to April 2022;

Ramaraja Ramasamy, associate dean for academic affairs at the College of Engineering at University of Georgia.

Keyser will play a key role in workforce development, student success and diversifying the college, the university said. His decades of engineering education and industry experience will help as university leaders search for the college's founding department chairs, work to develop curriculum and facilities, seek to connect with industry leaders and recruit faculty, staff and students.

The university said Keyser's current institution saw significant increases in student enrollment and retention, launched degree programs in renewable engineering and cybersecurity, completed renovation of a 101,000-square-foot engineering laboratory building, completed design and construction of a 60,000-square-foot Center of Excellence in Engineering and Technology, and established a new research center, all under his leadership.

Keyser also held the chair and faculty positions in industrial engineering and engineering management at Western New England University. He previously taught at Ohio University, University of Southern Colorado and Clemson University. He held a position as an industrial engineer with McDonnell Space Systems as well.

The College of Engineering will be the first new college at ISU since 1999, when the university absorbed the Mennonite College of Nursing. The university plans to start with three Bachelor of Science degrees: general engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering.