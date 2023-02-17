NORMAL — In a move that had been telegraphed earlier, Illinois State University's Board of Trustees on Friday chose Aondover Tarhule as interim president.

Tarhule, the university's provost and vice president for academic affairs, was appointed after the abrupt resignation of former President Terri Goss Kinzy. The board on Friday approved a separation agreement with Kinzy that stipulates neither party will comment further on her departure. (Read the agreement here.)

Kinzy, who has not responded to messages seeking comment, said in a statement distributed by the university that she would "pursue other opportunities."

Tarhule's appointment is effective through June 30, 2024. The board said information about a presidential search would be provided later.

Following his appointment, Tarhule announced that Ani Yazedjian would be named acting provost. Yazedjian has served as associate provost since 2019.

What to know about Tarhule

Started at ISU: July 1, 2020. Read our 2020 profile of him here.

Most recent positions before ISU: Vice provost and dean of the Graduate School at Binghamton University (State University of New York); executive associate dean and department chair in the College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences at the University of Oklahoma.

Educational background: Master’s degrees and a doctoral degree in geography from McMaster University in Hamilton (Ontario, Canada); master’s degree in environmental resources planning and a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Jos, Plateau State in Nigeria; post-doctoral fellowship from the Canadian Science Advisory Council to conduct research at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario. Read our story from when he was hired at ISU here.

How you pronounce his name: ON-doh-vey Tar-HOO-lay

What he said about the appointment: "I am humbled that the Board of Trustees has asked me to serve as interim president. I accept this great honor with humility. The University has a long-standing reputation for excellence, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across campus to further raise Illinois State’s reputation."

What was said about him: ISU Board Secretary Kathy Bohn said, "Dr. Tarhule has proven to be an exemplary leader as provost and the Board has full faith that he will be a dedicated and energetic leader as Illinois State’s interim president. Dr. Tarhule brings more than 26 years of higher education faculty, staff, and administrative experience to his new role."

What to know about Yazedjian

Started at ISU: 2013

Most recent positions before ISU: Faculty member in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at Texas State University.

Educational background: Doctorate and master’s degree in human and community development from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Florida. Click here to read our story about a $5 million grant she was awarded in 2015.

How you pronounce her name: AH-nee Yeh-ZED-jin

What she said about the appointment: "It is an honor to be able to serve the University in this capacity. I look forward to continuing the work that makes Illinois State an excellent place for learning and research, and a place of belonging where all students, faculty, and staff can thrive."

What was said about her: In a statement, Tarhule said, "Dr. Yazedjian brings a wealth of academic and administrative experience to her new role. She is well-respected among her campus colleagues, and I have full confidence that she will be an effective and dynamic leader for the Academic Affairs division."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

