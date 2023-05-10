NORMAL — Illinois State University has named 14 students as Robert G. Bone Scholars for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Bone Scholarship is the highest university-wide honor given to undergraduate student, which includes a $3,300 award from the Bone Scholarship endowment.

Recipients of the award will be introduced during a luncheon on Oct. 1 and will be featured in a display in the Bone Student Center.

The scholarship was named after Bone, the former ISU president from 1956-1967. The scholars are selected through a campus-wide competition based on scholarly achievements, engagement, and leadership in activities in the university community and beyond.

Finalists submit a portfolio, including several essays and statements, an academic product, and letters of recommendation. The mean grade point average of this year’s scholars is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.

Honorees are Alize Benitez, Chicago; Madison Cosman, Hoffman Estates; Genevieve Fritz, Fox Lake; Daniela Grgas, Bloomington and Henderson, Nevada; LT Hodges, Mahomet; Kate Kostrub, Champaign; Megan Lowe, Lake in the Hills; Emma Martin, Lombard; Rachel Patterson, Waterloo; William Restis, Richmond; Naomi Satoh, Schaumburg; Michael Severino, Lombard; Kirsten Towander, Libertyville; and Shariq Zaman, Bloomington.

The selection committee included faculty members Antonio Causarano, Ashley Farmer, Gary Hunter, Kee-Yoon Nahm, Michele Shropshire, and Charles Su; current Bone Scholar Ethan Oliver; Foundation Association representative Dan Kelley; and Alumni Association Representative Brent Scholl.