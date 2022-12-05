Illinois State University: Meet the finalists to lead new College of Engineering

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Want to help interview candidates to become the first dean at Illinois State University's new College of Engineering?

Illinois State University will be hosting open forums with the individual finalists this week and next. The events are open to all of the campus community.

The College of Engineering received the go ahead from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and ISU’s Board of Trustees this past spring. University officials have said they hope to have students start in fall 2025.

Below are the dean finalists and copies of their CVs. 

The Illinois State University College of Engineering is still a few years away from enrolling students, but plenty of work still needs to happen before then.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

