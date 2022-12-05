Illinois State University: Meet the finalists to lead new College of Engineering

NORMAL — Want to help interview candidates to become the first dean at Illinois State University's new College of Engineering?
Illinois State University will be hosting open forums with the individual finalists this week and next. The events are open to all of the campus community.
The College of Engineering received the go ahead from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and ISU’s Board of Trustees this past spring. University officials have said they hope to have students start in fall 2025.
Below are the dean finalists and copies of their CVs.
Meet the ISU College of Engineering dean finalists
Bruce Berdanier
Thomas Keyser
Paul Plotkowski
Donald Peterson
Ramaraja Ramasamy
Ramaraja Pandian Ramasamy CV
