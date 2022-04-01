Illinois State University junior awarded national scholarship

Ian Freeman is a junior studying physics, computational physics and math. He is from Plainfield and plans to continue his studies through to receive a Ph.D. in astrophysics and then teach in a college, the university said.
As a junior, he has already co-authored three published papers and presented at national conferences.
The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation was created by Congress in 1989 in honor of Barry Goldwater, a longtime Arizona senator, conservative leader and 1964 Republican presidential candidate. The scholarships are given to students studying in the sciences, engineering or math and who plan to go on to earn advanced degrees. Students can receive up to $7,500 a year.
At ISU, Freeman has been a teaching assistant, resident assistant and is in the Big Red Marching Machine. He is also involved with physics extracurricular groups and is completing a project through the Intensive Research Experience program with Matt Caplan, assistant professor of physics.
This summer Freeman will be doing a research program in astrophysics at Northwestern University.
"We’re saddened to hear the news that Lincoln College will be ceasing academic programming following their current Spring semester. Heartland and Lincoln College have maintained a good relationship throughout the years. Like Heartland, Lincoln College has a strong history serving our community in Lincoln, Bloomington-Normal and throughout the region. We appreciate Dr. Gerlach’s leadership as President of Lincoln College, and his help to facilitate the strong transfer partnership we have had with the institution.” - Heartland College President Keith Cornille.
"Like so many others, we were deeply saddened to learn that Lincoln College will close in May. Our first classes were held on the campus of Lincoln College in the fall of 1944. Since that time, Lincoln College has been a neighbor, a friend, and an integral part of our community. For our entire existence we've shared faculty, students, the Lincoln community, and countless errant visitors who thought they were us or vice versa. It's hard to imagine that they won't be with us come fall. We love the Lincoln College family, we're praying for them, and if there's anything we can do to help, we want to do that." - Lincoln Christian University President Silas McCormick
"We are saddened to learn of Lincoln College's closing as a result of challenges that mounted for this transformative institution of higher learning. These are sobering realities for all of us in higher education who face a changing landscape. As our colleagues at Lincoln College work to support their students with transitional services, we at Illinois Wesleyan – as will our fellow institutions – are working to create opportunities for a seamless transfer to carry forward Lincoln students' educational goals." - Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Eureka College President Jamel Wright
"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by the sudden closure of Lincoln College, an institution that has served as a pillar of higher education in Central Illinois for many years. Millikin owes a debt of gratitude to Lincoln College, who in 1901, merged with Millikin as it was just establishing itself so that we could be chartered by the State of Illinois. Our two colleges were partners until the mid-1950s. We are proud to be one of a limited number of institutions asked to partner with Lincoln College to serve their students with their transfer needs. Millikin offers nearly all of the same academic programs as Lincoln and aims to make the transfer process as seamless as possible.” - Millikin University President Jim Reynolds
Area college and university presidents react to Lincoln College closure
Lincoln College announced on March 30, 2022, that it would close at the end of the 2022 spring semester. Central Illinois college and university presidents said they were saddened by the closure and expressed their support for the Lincoln College students, faculty and staff as they transitioned to new schools and lost their jobs.
A yearslong effort culminated this month in state approval for Illinois State University's new College of Engineering, but a long road remains ahead before the anticipated opening to students in fall 2025.
AFSCME Local 1110, representing more than 300 building, grounds and campus dining employees at ISU, polled members Friday on whether to authorize its bargaining committee to call a strike vote after almost nine months without a contract.