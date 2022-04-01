Illinois State University junior awarded national scholarship

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — An Illinois State University student is one of 417 chosen for a 2022 Barry Goldwater Scholarship.

Ian Freeman is a junior studying physics, computational physics and math. He is from Plainfield and plans to continue his studies through to receive a Ph.D. in astrophysics and then teach in a college, the university said. 

As a junior, he has already co-authored three published papers and presented at national conferences.

The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation was created by Congress in 1989 in honor of Barry Goldwater, a longtime Arizona senator, conservative leader and 1964 Republican presidential candidate. The scholarships are given to students studying in the sciences, engineering or math and who plan to go on to earn advanced degrees. Students can receive up to $7,500 a year.

Matt Caplan

Caplan

At ISU, Freeman has been a teaching assistant, resident assistant and is in the Big Red Marching Machine. He is also involved with physics extracurricular groups and is completing a project through the Intensive Research Experience program with Matt Caplan, assistant professor of physics.

This summer Freeman will be doing a research program in astrophysics at Northwestern University.

