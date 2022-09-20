Illinois State University in 2027: President shares her vision

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy has her eyes set on 2027 and beyond.

Kinzy shared her vision for ISU’s future during the State of the University address on Tuesday. The event came as ISU begins the process of creating a new strategic plan, which will run from 2023 through 2028. The current plan, titled Educate Connect Elevate, was adopted in 2018.

“Right now, we are already actively working on what lies ahead in the year 2027, and so what advances will our university see five years from now?” she said.

This was Kinzy’s second State of the University event. The event is hosted each fall by the Academic Senate, one of the shared governance bodies.

ISU has made some major steps forward in the past year under Kinzy’s leadership, said Martha Horst, chair of the Academic Senate and Professor of Composition and Theory. Horst introduced Kinzy and noted the approval of the new College of Engineering, welcoming the largest incoming class in more than 30 years and navigating a second full school year in the pandemic as some of the new president’s accomplishments.

In the future, people will remember this as a period of change for ISU, Horst said.

“(It’s) a time when the university leadership was bold and innovative and future thinking,” she said.

When Kinzy spoke about the differences people looking at ISU in 2027 will see, the College of Engineering was the first topic at hand.

“You will see students walking to classes in the new College of Engineering,” she said. “(…)They are part of a new standard of equity in engineering.”

ISU’s current newest college also got some attention from the president. Mennonite College of Nursing, which joined ISU in 1999, is adding an additional location in Springfield and is expanding its simulation labs in Normal.

The students in 2027 will also have a new option for living space, with the addition of a new residence and dining hall, to replace the Campus South complex torn down in 2015. Talking to reporters after the event, Kinzy said she anticipates the new facility will open in the fall of 2025.

“The cranes that helped to build those facilities are a symbol of growth and positivity for the community as they were built,” she said.

Another focus of Kinzy’s speech was equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives at ISU. The university will be adding an Office of Equity and Inclusion, which will start under the leadership of Doris Houston, who serves as assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion. She will start as the chief equity and inclusion officer on Oct. 1.

Houston and Dallas Long, dean of Milner Library, will lead the search committee for a permanent person in that position with the goal of having that person start next summer. ISU will work with a national search firm in doing so, Kinzy said.

“We will do a national search but we welcome internal candidates,” she said.

This year’s freshman class continues to set new records in diversity as well. Bringing in varied life experiences and viewpoints makes everyone’s education stronger, Kinzy said to reporters. Backgrounds should also not be a barrier to education.

“I hate to deny anyone who wants one an Illinois State education,” she said.

Part of what sets ISU apart will soon include increased collaboration between ISU and businesses, as well as internal collaboration of professors across disciplines, Kinzy said. That includes partnering with UNITE, a company associated with The Ohio State University, to build more partnerships with local and national businesses.

“Our goal is that we help make it as easy for people to partner with us at Illinois State,” she said.

Interdepartmental cooperation will be aided by a $3.25 million investment in a faculty incentive program.

ISU is also leveraging surveys and community feedback as it looks to improve. Administrators are sorting through the results from multiple employee surveys right now.

“What we learn from these surveys is a starting point and sets the stage for how we can continue to be responsive to faculty and staff needs,” she said.

In October, the university will send out a Campus Inclusion Survey. Kinzy expects that the results will show that some of the school’s efforts have helped and others are not making improvements.

“(We want to) make sure we continue to invest in things that work well,” she said.