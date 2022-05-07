Illinois State University graduations in full swing Saturday

NORMAL — Illinois State University commencement activities kicked into high gear Saturday morning by honoring graduates in the College of Education, Interdisciplinary Studies and University Studies at Redbird Arena in Normal.

It was one of four ceremonies set on Saturday, followed that afternoon by the colleges of Applied Science and Technology, Business and Arts and Sciences. Graduates with the Mennonite College of Nursing and the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts were honored Friday.

Speakers at the morning commencement ceremony included Academic Affairs Vice President and Provost Aondover Tarhule, Education Dean James Wolfinger, graduate Julia Murray, and ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy.

In her address, the university president told graduates to revel in the moment, “because you’ve certainly earned it.”

However, she continued, they can’t just rest on their laurels, as there’s much more work to be done. She added those labors will keep them busy, engaged and fulfilled for the rest of their lives, if done right.

Kinzy also noted the students endured troubling and painful chapters in U.S. history, from the pandemic to issues of inequality and injustice, plus global conflicts, political polarization and “an erosion of civility of politics and society.”

She said these students may never have given a second thought to what was considered a normal college experience, adding “we all took it for granted.” But through it all, she said they overcame fearful times and tough challenges, and learned a great deal about themselves.

Kinzy said they proved they can learn, adapt and grow from challenges.

“You, like us all, learned that the simple act of being together, like we are today, is a gift,” said Kinzy.

After her address, she presented a posthumous Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to acknowledge the life and work of ISU 1953 alumnus Andrew Purnell. Kinzy said he helped form ISU’s first NAACP chapter, whose members tested public accommodations for African Americans in Bloomington.

In 1984, Purnell set up the ISU Black Colleagues Association, which has a membership of almost 300 and has raised over $280,000 in student scholarships. He was scheduled to receive his Honorary Doctorate in February 2020 at ISU’s Founding Celebration, but couldn’t attend because of health issues.

Purnell died in March 2020. His three children were present Saturday to receive their late father’s honors.

Scholarly reflections

Murray, graduating with a bachelor's degree in special education, learning and behavior, was the recipient of the George Manus Scholarship, and described Saturday’s gathering as “beautiful.”

She said her resilient peers persevered through over two years of COVID, tragic loss of life and sacrifices to complete their program.

“As a community of educators, we did this,” Murray said.

She then invoked the words of Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

She asked the audience to recall memories of their own instructors, and how they made lasting impressions on them.

“At the end of the day, our students will remember how we touched their lives,” Murray said.

Proud parents

Jim Voce of Johnsburg was one proud father of a College of Education graduate. He told The Pantagraph after the ceremony that his daughter was the first in his family to get a diploma, but they have two more kids on the same path.

His other daughter, Kara, was at the ceremony, too. The ISU junior majoring in business said it’s sad that her sister is leaving campus, and she’ll miss having family just a short walk away.

Kim Menczywor was also proud of her daughter, Sam, along with father Russ Menczywor. The dad said he was excitedly looking forward to her future.

Sam Menczywor told The Pantagraph it was a great day and she was taking in all the emotions. The big challenge she overcame was student teaching near her home in Mt. Prospect, and being away from friends on the ISU campus.

She plans to teach special education students in seventh grade, and said she’s prepared for finally running her very own classroom.

Kevin Williams, of Chicago, was there to celebrate his graduating sister, Amari Cole. Williams, who studies at Northern Illinois University, said the moment made him feel determined to get his own degree done.

Mother Renata Cole said she was especially proud of her daughter.

Quincy’s Kevin Broemmer witnessed his youngest daughter, Katie, graduate on Saturday. He said Katie aced all of her classes “the whole four years she was here.”

He also noted his nephew is a Redbird alumnus, and went into accounting. Broemmer said that nephew is now CEO of a company in Quincy.

Katie Broemmer said she did student teaching with ISU’s Professional Development Schools program at Benjamin Elementary School, with the McLean County Unit 5 school district.

Her cap was decorated with cutouts of book characters she had read to her students.

Broemmer said her experience in the PDS program “was the best.

“I loved it.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.