Illinois State University fraternity expels members after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

NORMAL — A fraternity at Illinois State University has expelled several members and the students may face other consequences from the university after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism took place last week.

The students were members of the Upsilon-Upsilon chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, which said they were expelled from the organization after it conducted an internal investigation. It was not immediately clear Thursday how many students were involved.

The former members reportedly painted a slur for LGTBQ+ people on signs at several other Greek houses at ISU.

In a statement, the executive board of the fraternity chapter said it would work to ensure that "misguided individuals like those involved with this incident" would never have a place in the fraternity.

"We will work diligently to regain the trust of the community of Illinois State University, the town of Normal, and the rest of the Greek Community," the statement said.

A statement from the national Kappa Sigma organization mirrored most of the language provided by the local chapter.

A university spokesman said the matter was being investigated, and the involved individuals may face penalties through the student conduct process.

“As Illinois State University strives to be a welcoming and inclusive campus community, these offensive and unacceptable actions are completely counter to the University's core values and are deeply hurtful to individuals and the campus community,” spokesman Eric Jome said in a statement.

The office for Sorority and Fraternity Life at ISU acknowledged the vandalism in a social media post and invited those affected to an event held Wednesday to help students process the incident.

The ISU Interfraternity Council, which governs a number of the fraternities at the university, said it would take formal action against Kappa Sigma and create an education program for the fraternity to complete.

“The acts committed by this chapter do not align with our values, and we are profoundly apologetic. We do not condone the behaviors of this chapter,” the council's executive board said in a statement.

The council further encouraged students affected by the incident to contact the university’s counseling services.

The incident also brought condemnation from Pride, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group at ISU. In a statement on social media, it urged the Interfraternity Council to take action beyond an apology and enact steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"All too often in the history of marginalized groups, slurs have been utilized as a tool to demand, diminish, and dehumanize,” the organization said. “Words often spur action, and allowing this kind of language directed towards those under the LGTBQIA+ umbrella to continue can incite violent measures against our community."

Pride’s executive board declined to comment beyond the statement.