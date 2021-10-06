Illinois State University experiencing power outages

 Skip to main content
Student walks through Bone Student Center

Illinois State University senior geography major Alex Wilson checks her messages as she walks past a graphic of Reggie Redbird in Bone Student Center on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The student center is affected by a power outage which started around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. 

NORMAL — Ameren is working to correct some outages on the Illinois State University campus. The outage map shows two buildings without power, including the Bone Student Center. 

The outage began around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. So far power has been restored to the Student Services Building, Fell Hall, Julian Hall and DeGarmo Hall. The university is providing updates on the outage on its Facebook page. 

As of 1:15 p.m., the outage map showed power had still not been restored to the Bone Student Center, including the Braden Auditorium, and the Bowling and Billiards Center were also without power.

Classes held in the affected buildings were moved or canceled as needed. Around six or seven building were affected, said spokesman Eric Jome. 

The university is providing updates to the campus community on its website and via social media and email. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

