Illinois State University experiencing power outages

NORMAL — Ameren is working to correct some outages on the Illinois State University campus. The outage map shows two buildings without power, including the Bone Student Center.

The outage began around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. So far power has been restored to the Student Services Building, Fell Hall, Julian Hall and DeGarmo Hall. The university is providing updates on the outage on its Facebook page.

As of 1:15 p.m., the outage map showed power had still not been restored to the Bone Student Center, including the Braden Auditorium, and the Bowling and Billiards Center were also without power.

Classes held in the affected buildings were moved or canceled as needed. Around six or seven building were affected, said spokesman Eric Jome.

The university is providing updates to the campus community on its website and via social media and email.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.