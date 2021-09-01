Illinois State University enrollment down slightly from 2020

NORMAL — Illinois State University saw a 2% decline in total enrollment this year, though freshman and transfer numbers are up. The difference is a result of several trends across five or six years, a university official said.

Retention rates, graduations, COVID-19, continuing education for teachers, and travel for international students all seemed to play a role in this year’s numbers, said Jana Albrecht, associate vice president for enrollment management at ISU.

Some international students were not able to travel back to the United States for classes this year, she said, and there are fewer teachers taking graduate courses as part of continuing education requirements this semester.

“We do think those grad numbers will bounce back,” she said.

COVID, too, continues to play a role. Many families are facing financial uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, Albrecht said. The pandemic also has hurt recruitment efforts as students could not visit campus for much for the past year and a half.

Talking to the Pantagraph on Tuesday, before official numbers could be released to the public, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy noted that the pandemic caused a nationwide decrease in college enrollment in 2020.

Official numbers are calculated after the 10th day of class, which was last Friday. Enrollment this fall is at 20,233 students, which includes 17,674 undergraduates and 2,559 graduate students.

Fall 2020 enrollment included 17,987 undergraduates and 2,733 graduate students for a total enrollment of 20,720, according to a press release stating last year’s enrollment.

There are 3,374 freshmen and 1,778 transfer students this year.

Official retention rate numbers are not ready yet, Albrecht said, but she expects it will be similar to last year's, around 84%.

This year and last are both down from the 2019 freshman class, which was the largest in 33 years.

Things are looking promising for next year, however. Albrecht’s office starts tracking those numbers as soon as it can.

The school started to use the Common Application for applicants this year, which opened Aug. 1. So far around 3,000 students have shown interest and around 1,000 applications have been submitted.

The freshman class also includes 447 students in the honors program, the largest-ever cohort.

The honors program lets students drive their own experience, such as by determining what they want their project to focus on, Albrecht said.

“It’s so customized for them, I think they really get the sense of owning their undergraduate experience,” she said.

The announcement noted another trend in the student body as well, with 35% of freshmen coming from historically underrepresented groups. That is 7 percentage points above the student body as a whole, which has 28% of students who come from underrepresented groups.

Last year’s freshman class was closer to 31% traditionally underrepresented students, Albrecht said.

She attributes part of the rise in diversity to the school’s move to be test-optional for admissions and scholarships. This gives students a better chance to present a full picture of themselves, Albrecht said, and can explain circumstances that might lead to lower test scores while making them better students, like working full-time jobs.

“We’re really excited about our diversity numbers,” Albrecht said. “(…) 10 to 12 years ago, that number was 15%, so we are making great strides in the number of underrepresented students.”

