Illinois State University employee union plans rally as negotiations continue

NORMAL — Members of the union that represents Illinois State University building, grounds and food services employees plan to hold a rally Tuesday as contract negotiations continue.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 filed a strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board last week. If any agreement isn't reached, the employees could strike as soon as April 18.

Union members plan to rally at 4:15 p.m. on the east side of Hovey Hall, 201 S. School St. in Normal.

Local 1110, which is part of AFSCME Council 31, has been in negotiations with the university since October after its contract expired in June 2021. The local represents more than 300 employees in dining, grounds and building service positions.

Wages have been the main sticking point of the negotiations, which continued Friday with a 12-hour session that included assistance from a federal mediator.

ISU, in a statement on its website, says "significant progress was made" during the Friday session. An AFSCME spokesperson said the session "produced some movement, but important issues remain unresolved."

Under rates listed on the university website as effective Jan. 1, members make between $12.30 an hour for some intern positions up to $25.32 an hour for grounds equipment mechanics, nursery workers and tree surgeons.

The parties have agreed to meet again Thursday.

