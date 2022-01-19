Illinois State University distributes KN95 masks to campus

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Illinois State University is distributing KN95 masks to students and employees as it gets ready for in-person classes to resume on Monday.

Illinois State University student Michelle Guerrier waited in between classes at the State Farm Hall of Business on Aug. 26, 2021, the day the state announced it would again require masks indoors. ISU is giving out KN95 masks to students ahead of the start of in-person classes next week. 
The university announced last week it had procured a batch of the masks that it would distribute to the campus community for free. The masks are believed to provide better protection against the omicron variant than cloth masks.

Distribution started Tuesday, with more information for students expected throughout the week, said spokesperson Eric Jome. The masks come in packages of two per person, so students and employees are still encouraged to get their own if they can. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Jan. 14 to say that N95 and KN95 masks, which are technically considered respirators, are appropriate for day-to-day wear. It had earlier discouraged their widespread use to reserve supplies for medical workers.

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization chief said Tuesday, cautioning against a narrative that the fast-spreading Omicron variant is risk-free. "This pandemic is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from WHO's headquarters in Geneva.
ISU started the semester with two weeks of remote learning due to the surge in COVID cases across the country and in Bloomington-Normal. Students are also required to test negative before returning to campus. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

