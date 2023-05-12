NORMAL — Illinois State University tuition will increase again next year, with the cost for full-time undergraduate students, before financial aid, coming in at $27,047.

The ISU Board of Trustees voted on the increase at its May board meeting on Friday.

"Setting tuition and fees is always a complex exercise, but the impact of employee wage increases and minimum wage law, increases in financial aid, inflationary increases in operational expenditures and deferred maintenance and capital projects highlight the importance of the university's goal of balancing fiscal accessibility for current and future students," said ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule.

The total cost is increasing from $26,335 last year, an overall increase of 2.7%. That includes a 1.9% increase in both undergraduate and graduate tuition, a 1.9% increase in mandatory fees and the outreach fee, and a 4% increase in room and board costs. Room and board increased by 3% to 4.5% last year.

Under state law, undergraduate students have their tuition locked in for four years, so most current students will not be affected by the tuition increase. They will, however, face higher fees.

Staff said the general activity fee increase within the mandatory fees will support new programs that are needed for retaining students and addressing their well-being.

These programs include a corresponding program that will match a case manager with police personnel to address issues within the residential environments and the Safe Redbirds program.

Although the tuition increase will generate additional revenue, the rate at which expenses have increased has grown, Tarhule said. For example, the university spent approximately $25 million on financial aid in 2015 and it now spends about $47 million.

"Our costs are rising far faster than the revenue that we can generate from increased tuition," Tarhule said. "So even with this tuition increase (that) we're proposing, the university is still being pinched by reduced margins of operations, and this why we have a need for the increases that we must bring to the board."

Room and board costs will go up by 4% for all campus housing, including at the Cardinal Court Apartments. Semester rates vary from $2,871 per person for a multi-occupancy dorm room to $6,401 for a two-bed, two-bath Cardinal Court apartment with two residents.

Expenditures and payments

The board approved the university's expenditures for a total of $529,950, which is a 4% increase over last year's expenses.

Tarhule said increases are anticipated in personnel services like minimum wage salary agreements and awards and grants, including student financial aid.

Capital investments for planned deferred maintenance and renovations continue to increase due to the continued need to improve existing facility and student-related spaces, Tarhule said.

The board will vote on the final operating budget for 2024 at its October meeting.

In other news, the board approved multiple bachelor's degree programs, including a data science major for the College of Arts and Sciences, followed by engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.

The board also swore in newly-appointed member Lia Merminga, who was named to the board in February, along with Scott Jenkins.

Other business for Friday's meeting includes the following:

Authorized a new School of Creative Technologies

Authorized to increase contract with Pearl for the Illinois Tutoring Initiative Online Tutoring Platform

Authorized acquisition of property insurance

Authorized a lease agreement for warehouse space at 1201 E. Bell St., Bloomington

Authorized approval of DeGarmo Hall Plaza deck repairs

Authorized contract for two-way radio service

Renewed athletics ticketing system agreement

Renewed sports supply agreement with current vendor BSN

Authorized to name Barb Dallinger Crew Room

Authorized to name Pam and Dan Kelley Family Student and Staff Work Room

Authorized to name Beth and Jay Matthews Innovation and Technology Room

Authorized to name William and Betty Duff and Robert and Mary Neubrander Administrative Faculty Office

Authorized to name Smith Family Conference Room

Authorized to name Seelinger/Trites Conference Room

