NORMAL — Illinois State University will hold its annual research symposium on Friday, April 14 in the Bone Student Center.

More than 460 students from 29 programs, including graduate and undergraduate, are scheduled to participate in the University Research Symposium with additional presentations from the Department of Physics and the School of Theatre and Dance on April 15 and 20.

The symposium is free and open to the public, designed to highlight university-wide scholarship, research and creative achievement.

Two poster sessions will be held in the Brown Ballroom, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. April 14. More information about the event and presenters will be provided on the symposium tab of the Graduate School website the week of the symposium.

