Illinois State to devote $4.5 million to equity, diversity and inclusion effort

NORMAL — Illinois State University plans to dedicate $4.5 million to a seven-year program to improve recruitment and retention of faculty who are doing work focused on equity, diversity and inclusion.

The effort, called the Faculty Diversity Enhancement Program, is expected to start next school year, officials said Monday. More details are expected in the coming months.

The program “is aimed at recruiting and retaining outstanding new faculty to enhance the diversity efforts in fields in which populations have been, and remain, underrepresented,” Provost Aondover Tarhule said in a statement. “The program will help ensure the University community includes faculty who promote equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) through their research, teaching, service, and mentoring.”

Faculty can receive up to $20,000 a year for three years through the program, with money coming from multiple sources including general revenue, the provost's office and matching funds from units within the university, officials said.

The program focuses not only recruitment but also retention, including mentorships.

Faculty will be teaching on and studying topics like the causes of demographic disparities, ways to overcome existing inequities and changes in disciplines that would promote equity, diversity and inclusion work.

The funds were mentioned briefly in documents on the university's plan for its new College of Engineering, which was approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education on March 15 and is expected to see its first students in 2025. The college is planned to have a focus improving diversity in engineering, including recruiting and retaining students and faculty from underrepresented backgrounds.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.