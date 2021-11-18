Illinois State, Eureka College sign on to teacher diversity program

The Illinois State Board of Education announced the pilot program of 24 higher education institutions on Thursday. The pilot schools will be creating best practices ahead of a statewide rollout next year, ISBE’s announcement said.
ISBE is in a three-year plan that includes increasing teacher diversity. The 2021 Illinois Report Card data shows significant racial disparities among the state’s teachers. Trends include lower teacher retention for teachers of color compared to white teachers when looking at teachers returning to the same school. There is also a wide gap between teacher and student demographics, with 82% of teachers identifying as white, compared to 47% of students.
Institutions participating in the pilot program will create draft plans to address barriers to increasing student diversity, the release said.
ISU was also mentioned in ISBE’s meeting on Thursday as a potential example of institutions with higher than average rates of students of color passing license tests. The board heard from Hannah Putnam of the National Council on Teacher Quality about data from the state’s licensure tests.
Putnam discussed the elementary literature and language arts test, which has the lowest pass rate of the elementary licensure tests. Across the state, students of color have lower pass rates on the test, but Putnam noted that ISU is among the institutions whose students are outperforming the state average.
Photos: Murray State keeps Illinois State basketball at arm's reach
111721-blm-spt-3isumurray
111721-blm-spt-1isumurray
111721-blm-spt-2isumurray
111721-blm-spt-4isumurray
111721-blm-spt-5isumurray
111721-blm-spt-6isumurray
111721-blm-spt-7isumurray
111721-blm-spt-8isumurray
111721-blm-spt-9isumurray
111721-blm-spt-10isumurray
111721-blm-spt-11isumurray
111721-blm-spt-12isumurray
111721-blm-spt-13isumurray
111721-blm-spt-14isumurray
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy delivers her State of the University address at The Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 21, 2021. ISU has volunteered to be part of a pilot program to look at ways to increase recruitment adn retention of future teachers of color.
A student walks by Burrus Dickinson Hall on the Eureka College campus in early February 2017. Eureka College will be a part of a pilot program to better recruit and retain students of color who are interested in becoming teachers.