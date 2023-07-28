NORMAL — The new College of Engineering at Illinois State University is beginning to take shape, as the university's Board of Trustees on Friday greenlit $5.5 million to relocate staff as part of developing its future home.

The board also agreed to pursue a graduate-level physics program, which officials said would fall under the College of Arts and Sciences but help to support the engineering students.

The university plans to welcome its first students to the College of Engineering in fall 2025, housing them in the John Green Food Service Building on the north end of campus. The 80,000-square-foot space has been mostly used as a warehouse.

On Friday, the board approved $5.52 million for renovations of two office buildings in north Normal, as well as associated costs from moving offices out of the John Green and Carter Harris Administration buildings at Main and Gregory streets on campus.

The real estate purchase of properties at 715 and 755 Raab Road were approved one year ago by the board to house those offices. Board Chairperson Kathryn Bohn said they are currently vacant. Lincoln College previously hosted a satellite location out of the 20,000-square-foot space at 715 Raab Road; the university plans to convert open classroom spaces into office areas, conference rooms, and staff training rooms, according to board documents.

About 40 staff from facilities outside of John Green and the Carter Harris buildings will work there too.

In a separate action item, the board approved $3.45 million in spending for the design, building, inventory, furnishings and supplies needed for vacating the John Green Food Service Building, and moving contents into other warehouse spaces.

New degree proposed

The board approved a proposal to add a Master of Science in physics to ISU's curriculum. In board documents, university leaders said demand for masters-level physics courses is growing, and ISU’s efforts to bring in engineering and other STEM disciplines can help its physics department thrive.

The program would require approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Faculty developed 14 new courses, with up to 10 students expected to enroll each year.

Student trustee Aselimhe Ebikhumi asked the board about the thought process on adding new programs. Provost Ani Yazedjian said curriculum is in the faculty’s purview, as faculty can reach out to the provost's office about increasing the curriculum.

The process involves market analysis, a faculty review of the proposal, exploration of the financial implications and assessment of the needed start-up resources, Yazedjian said. The program must then be approved by the College Curriculum Committee and the Academic Senate, before board approval.

“We are going to be bringing in a lot of engineering students and so there’s going to be increasing demand for physics classes,” Yazedjian said. “This is one strategy to help meet the course demands for engineering students and other students as we anticipate the growth of the university.”

After Bohn asked how the program would be marketed, Yazedjian replied one driver is their current physics undergraduate base. She send they send many of those students to other universities and they would rather them stay here.

Yazedjian said they’re also looking at offering an accelerated program that could be completed in one year instead of two.

New positions

Friday’s board meeting commenced with the swearing-in of its new trustee, Darren Tillis, whose appointment to the board was announced last month. The owner of Chicago’s Darren Tillis Insurance Agency (an independent contract agency of State Farm) brings with nearly three decade’s experience in the insurance and financial services industries.

Before she was unanimously reelected as board chairperson, Bohn said she was excited to welcome Tillis to his first trustee meeting.

Tillis, who graduated 1994 from ISU with a bachelor’s degree in finance, said he was “excited to be back home.”

He will serve on the board’s audit committee, with trustees Kathryn Bohn and Scott Jenkins; Tillis will also be liaison to the ISU Foundation board.

Other board appointments made Friday include Robert Navarro as Secretary, who will serve on the executive committee with Bohn and trustee Julie Jones, and as liason to the Alumni Association. Dan Stephens, ISU Vice President for Finance and Planning, was appointed as treasurer.

Affirmative action ruling

University interim President Aondover Tarhule also addressed last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that race cannot be a factor in college admissions.

Tarhule reiterated that the university remains committed in their efforts to ensure that students from all communities and identities have access to educational opportunities.

“The presidents and chancellors of Illinois’ public universities are walking together alongside the Illinois Board of Higher Education to understand the immediate and potential implications of this ruling, as we await guidance from various education law scholars and agencies,” said Tarhule.

“The Illinois public universities are united in our unwavering commitment to lawfully support and enhance student diversity in all dimensions,” he said, adding he will keep the campus community informed as the review progresses.

Nursing Simulation Center

The board also signed off on more steps Friday that fund a Nursing Simulation Center for the Mennonite College of Nursing, which held its ceremonial groundbreaking on the new center late last month. A resolution approved Friday by the board authorized ISU to sell certifications of participation, which will fund up to $14 million of the $18 million project. The certifications, which function as a form of financing based on investors purchasing a share of lease revenues of a program, will mature within 10 years of being issued.

The college’s facility will expand by 16,000 square feet and increase capacity by 400 students, the college’s dean previously stated.

Property insurance

The board also allowed a higher premium price on ISU’s next property insurance contract with Alliant Insurance Service, in the amount of $1.45 million for fiscal year 2024. In May, the board approved up to $1.38 million for that policy. Board records note that the insurance expenses get getting hiked by $250,000 because of higher property values, a $3 million insurance loss claim related to the November 2022 fire at the University Farm in Lexington, inflation and other economic factors, including $10 million in water damage sustained at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Bohn noted that expenditures were approved by the board in the past so that students may resume use of the farm, and then asked Stephens if ISU has received funds from that claim.

Stephens said final reports from insurers estimate the losses around $3 million, and $1.9 million has since been fronted. He said they’re working with a dean and faculty at the farm to determine the best way to use that money; they may relocate the barn.

He said insurers will pay up to $3 million once they know exactly what the costs will be incurred in actual renovations.

The board also celebrated positive signals about fall enrollment numbers. Tarhule said deposits for first-time-in-college FDIC students are up 3% from last year. He said preview enrollment numbers for the upcoming fall semester are up 5% from last fall.

