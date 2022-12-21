Illinois sees growth in freshman enrollment at public universities

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The state is celebrating above-average growth in the number of freshmen at public universities, with Illinois State University performing even better than the state as a whole.

The number of freshmen at public universities in Illinois increased by 5%, the Illinois Board of Higher Education announced Wednesday. Nationwide, there was 2.4% decrease in freshman enrollment.

ISU’s freshman class this fall was 18.5% larger than last year’s, at 3,974 students, up from 3,355 last year, IBHE data said.

Earlier this fall, ISU announced this year’s freshmen class was the largest in 35 years, with total enrollment at the school increasing by 2%. This was the first year all Illinois public universities used the Common Application, something ISU officials at the time said helped lead to an increase in applications and freshmen.

The state's Common Application Initiative added all of Illinois' public universities to the Common App system for college applications, and it is already leading to increased applications at many schools.

Statewide undergraduate enrollment at public universities decreased by 1.3% from last year, according to IBHE’s report. That leaves total undergraduate enrollment in the state at around 126,600, down from 130,900 in the fall of 2019.

IBHE’s report also notes increases in Black and Latino freshman enrollment, which increased by 10.5% and 12.9%, respectively. Those increases helped lead to the overall increase in freshman enrollment seen by the state, the report said.

“Seeing increases in African American and Latino freshman enrollment is crucial in meeting our equity goals and diversifying the state’s workforce, major and urgent tasks for Governor Pritzker and the Board,” IBHE Board Chair John Atkinson said in an accompanying press release.

Equity is one of the three focus areas for IBHE’s latest strategic plan, A Thriving Illinois.

ISU too saw an increase in freshmen from historically underrepresented groups, including Black and Latino students. This year, 37% of the freshman class came from those backgrounds, up from 35% last year. Around 30% of the university as a whole comes from historically underrepresented backgrounds.

However, despite these successes, retention differences remain. Overall enrollment among Black and Latino students in Illinois remained flat from last year. Retention of Black undergraduate students from fall 2021 to fall 2022 was around 62%, more than 20 percentage points lower than for white students, who were at 83.8%.

ISU’s overall retention at 80.3% was slightly lower than last year and right at average for the state, IBHE data said. The state total retention is down from 81.7% last year.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

