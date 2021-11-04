Illinois public universities now using Common Application

SPRINGFIELD — Prospective students applying to any of Illinois' 12 public universities can now use
the Common Application. That includes students considering Illinois State University in Normal and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Both schools are also maintaining their own internal application systems. However, the Common App allows students to apply to multiple schools with a single application, although some schools may require supplemental materials as well.
The only Illinois public university still not in the system is Northeastern Illinois University, which plans to join later this fall, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.
The Common App allows students to
request fee waivers from their application portal. Free assistance is available through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission through the ISACorps.
10 things to know about Rivian IPO
3,136
Employees at the Normal factory. Rivian in 2017 paid $16 million for the former Mitsubishi plant, which now houses vehicle and manufacturing engineering, manufacturing operations, supply chain and logistics, IT, quality and customer support workers.
20
Percentage equity stake that Amazon has in Rivian as of Sept. 30, for a total of about $1.35 billion.
2009
Year Rivian was founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate R.J. Scaringe. Today, the company has about 9,000 employees and is headquartered in Irvine, California, south of Los Angeles, with offices in Michigan, Arizona and elsewhere.
1.2 trillion
Market cap of electric vehicle industry leader Tesla. Numerous legacy auto makers and startups are racing to capitalize on interest in electric vehicles and incentives. Illinois lawmakers last week passed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which provides tax credits for purchases and financial assistance for companies to start operations.
100,000
Custom EV vans Rivian is building for Amazon.
10.5 billion
Dollars Rivian has raised from investors since 2019, including Ford, T. Rowe Price and Amazon.
150,000
Annual capacity of Normal factory. The IPO filing says an expansion is expected to bring production up to 200,000 in the next two years. The company has filed paperwork with the town to add 623,000 square feet, bringing the total footprint to 3.9 million square feet.
Dominant
The Rivian Automotive site in Normal. The company is seeking a valuation of more than $53 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering.
55,400
Preorders for the company's inaugural models, according to the IPO filing. The R1T truck, which starts at $73,000, rolled off the assembly line September. The R1S SUV, which costs $75,500, is expected to be sold starting in January. Both have about 300 miles of range and go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.
135 million
Class A common shares that Rivian is planning to offer, priced at $57-62 per share, according to the SEC filing. The company filed papers in August to go public and at the time set the valuation at about $70 billion. Federal filings show the company has lost about $2 billion since the beginning of 2020 and plans to spend about $8 billion on equipment and infrastructure until the end of next year.
