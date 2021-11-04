Illinois public universities now using Common Application

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — Prospective students applying to any of Illinois' 12 public universities can now use the Common Application. That includes students considering Illinois State University in Normal and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. 

Both schools are also maintaining their own internal application systems. However, the Common App allows students to apply to multiple schools with a single application, although some schools may require supplemental materials as well. 

The only Illinois public university still not in the system is Northeastern Illinois University, which plans to join later this fall, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. 

The Common App allows students to request fee waivers from their application portal. Free assistance is available through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission through the ISACorps.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

