Illinois Farm Bureau employee hopes to boost diversity in ag with new scholarship

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois Farm Bureau employee hopes to increase diversity in the agriculture industry by offering a new scholarship for Illinois students.

Sim Sandhu, director of strategy and innovation for IFB, founded the Sandhu Minority in Agriculture scholarship aimed at meeting the industry’s demands for innovation.

Agriculture was never an industry Sandhu planned to enter when he secured an internship at the farm bureau at 19. Now, 10 years later, he said his perspective has changed.

“I was just thinking about ways to give back to the ag industry and maybe support others, like myself, to get more involved in it,” he said.

His parents emigrated from India in the 1980s, leaving behind an agriculture-centric living, so “it is definitely still something that's near and dear to our hearts,” Sandhu said. “And growing up, we always talked about the importance of giving back and felt like this was a way for me to give back while still kind of appreciating the roots that we came from.”

Sandhu said increasing diversity in the state’s largest industry could help to “broaden the horizons of what agriculture has been.”

“Agriculture is not representative of the world it feeds. It is predominately going to be older and white today; I think that’s safe to say. I don’t think we’re lying or trying to make anybody uncomfortable. That’s just the truth,” he told The Pantagraph. “That’s got to change as time goes on because now, as agriculture becomes more technology- and innovative-centric, we are going well beyond what I think folks view as agriculture. It’s no longer just our farmers and all the folks that support them out in the field and getting their food and crops and commodities to the various points and destinations.”

The application window for the IAA Foundation, the “charitable arm” of IFB, is open until Feb. 15 for students to apply.

“It is critical that our next generation of leaders receive the financial support and resources they need to stay immersed in their education and build their career in agriculture," said Jennifer Smith, the IAA Foundation development manager who oversees the scholarship program.

Sandhu’s scholarship is open to Illinois residents who are a racial minority and pursuing an agriculture or STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) major with the intent to pursue an agriculture-related career.

“As time goes on, we’re going to need even more of those (STEM) perspectives because the world is growing and there’s a lot of people that are still hungry, and we’ve got to do a better job at supporting more," he said.

The scholarship awards the selected applicant $3,001, an homage to Sandhu’s roots.

“In Indian culture, the extra one is to signify a gesture of good luck and good faith. It’s a number that’s indivisible, and so it’ll kind of always stay with that person,” he said.

Smith said the personal element of adding the $1 is one of her favorite things to share about the new scholarship.

“It’s one thing to establish a new scholarship, but to put so much meaning into what you’re doing with it, I expect no less from Sim,” she said. “He’s always 10 steps ahead of everybody else around him … It’s just another really unique, awesome aspect to Sim and his scholarships of bring good fortune and good luck to a student.”

