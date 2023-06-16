MONTICELLO — The University of Illinois Extension serving DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties will host a variety of 4-H activities this summer, including fishing, gardening and hiking, to encourage kids to enjoy the outdoors.

4-H Passport to the Outdoors will feature eight outdoor events at different locations. The events are free and open to kids ages 8 to 18. Attendees will receive a passport booklet to collect stamps at each event. For every two events attended, participants will receive a prize.

The events include fishing at Bement Forest Preserve Park, 7-10 a.m. June 28; gardening at Crossing Healthcare Garden, 9-10 a.m. July 12; fishing at Clifton Lake, 4-7 p.m. July 12; fishing at Weldon Springs State Park, 7-10 a.m. July 19; hiking at Lodge Park, 9-11 a.m. July 26; hiking at Sand Creek Conservation Area, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2; gardening at Crossing Healthcare Garden, 9-10 a.m. Aug. 9; and hiking at Weldon Springs State Park, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 9.

Ages 16 and up will need a fishing license for the events, except for Clifton Lake. Participants are asked to bring water, bug spray and sunscreen and to wear closed-toe shoes. All other items will be provided.

Registration can be completed at go.illinois.edu/Outdoors. Registration will be accepted up to two days before each individual event.

Call 217-762-2191 or email erice@illinois.edu for more information.

Close Trail1 Mary Sullivan and Steve Buchtel with Trails for Illinois show volunteers at Weldon Springs State Park the tools used to repair trails. The group worked Saturday to renovate trails. Trail2 Steve Buchtel, executive director of Trails for Illinois, teaches volunteers to prune brush from an entrance to a trail at Weldon Springs State Park. Photos: Trail cleanup at Weldon Spring State Park Trail1 Mary Sullivan and Steve Buchtel with Trails for Illinois show volunteers at Weldon Springs State Park the tools used to repair trails. The group worked Saturday to renovate trails. Trail2 Steve Buchtel, executive director of Trails for Illinois, teaches volunteers to prune brush from an entrance to a trail at Weldon Springs State Park.