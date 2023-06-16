MONTICELLO — The University of Illinois Extension serving DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties will host a variety of 4-H activities this summer, including fishing, gardening and hiking, to encourage kids to enjoy the outdoors.
4-H Passport to the Outdoors will feature eight outdoor events at different locations. The events are free and open to kids ages 8 to 18. Attendees will receive a passport booklet to collect stamps at each event. For every two events attended, participants will receive a prize.
The events include fishing at Bement Forest Preserve Park, 7-10 a.m. June 28; gardening at Crossing Healthcare Garden, 9-10 a.m. July 12; fishing at Clifton Lake, 4-7 p.m. July 12; fishing at Weldon Springs State Park, 7-10 a.m. July 19; hiking at Lodge Park, 9-11 a.m. July 26; hiking at Sand Creek Conservation Area, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2; gardening at Crossing Healthcare Garden, 9-10 a.m. Aug. 9; and hiking at Weldon Springs State Park, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 9.
Ages 16 and up will need a fishing license for the events, except for Clifton Lake. Participants are asked to bring water, bug spray and sunscreen and to wear closed-toe shoes. All other items will be provided.
Registration can be completed at go.illinois.edu/Outdoors. Registration will be accepted up to two days before each individual event.
Call 217-762-2191 or email erice@illinois.edu for more information.