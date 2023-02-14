Applications are open for four scholarships from the Illinois Agri-Women organization.

The IAW Helen Henert Agriculture Education Scholarship provides $1,500 to undergraduate women who are agriculture education majors graduating in the next year. There is one Helen Henert scholarship available.

Three WCFA Agent of Change Scholarships of $1,000 are available as well. These scholarships are for women who have attended the Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Conference. Applicants must have attended a past WCFA conference or the 2021 WCFA Online Curriculum.

There is one WCFA scholarship for a high school senior, one for a current undergraduate student and one for a current graduate student.

Applications for both scholarships are due March 31. More information and links to the applications can be found at illinoisagriwomen.org. The "Scholarship Opportunities" page is under the "About Us" tab.

