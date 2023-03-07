NORMAL — Illinois State University is honoring eight alumni through the Alumni Awards program for their post-graduation success.

Honorees were announced late last month, with nominations for next years’ awards already underway and due July 31.

This year’s recipients are:

• John Swalec for the Distinguished Alumni Award. Swalec has bachelor’s (1956), master’s (1958) and doctorate (1975) degrees from ISU. He held administrative positions at four community colleges and was president of Waubonsee Community College from 1981 to 2001.

• Jackie Thompson for an Alumni Achievement Award. Thompson graduated from ISU in 1993 and has gone on to a military career. He is a brigadier general in the U.S. Army and chief defense counsel for the Office of Military Commissions.

• Chris Voelz for an Alumni Achievement Award. Voelz graduated from ISU in 1970 and went on to a career as a coach and administrator in collegiate athletics, including authoring the NCAA’s definition of gender equity. She is now executive director of Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

• Daniel López for the Sen. John W. Maitland Jr. Commitment to Education Award. Lopez received his doctorate from ISU in 2002. He has spent his career in higher education, including at ISU. He is currently president of Harold Washington College, part of the City Colleges of Chicago system.

• Norris Porter for the E. Burton Mercier Alumni Service Award. Porter has bachelor’s (1988) and master’s (1989) degrees from ISU. After teaching high school, he returned to ISU to work in the College of Business. He retired from ISU in 2017 and is now the development director for the McLean County Museum of History.

• Brian Little for the Andrew Purnell Jr. Trailblazer Award. Little has bachelor’s (1981) and master’s (1983) degrees from ISU. He has built a career in human resources, working for national and international companies along with volunteering, especially with Marklund, a Chicago organization helping people with developmental disabilities. He is vice president and global head of corporate human resources for Intel.

• Grant Anderson for an Outstanding Young Alumni Award. Anderson graduated from ISU in 2011. His career has included being president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and being a law clerk in the Illinois governor’s office. At 33, he is a government and global trade associate for Mayer Brown LLP in Chicago.

• Erin (Dixson) Levzow for an Outstanding Young Alumni Award. Levzow graduated from ISU in 2006. Her career has included theater and box office management, consulting and marketing. She is now global chief marketing officer for the Museum of Ice Cream.

