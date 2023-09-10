NORMAL — The bees were buzzing, the butterflies were fluttering and flowers were blooming this weekend at the Autumnal Festival in Normal.

At least several hundred people visited the event grounds Saturday and Sunday at Illinois State University’s Horticulture Center. The festival returned for its 18th year, continuing the center’s primary fundraiser.

Jessica Chambers, the center’s director and instructor of the Herbaceous Plant Material (Agriculture 254) course at ISU, said festival proceeds help cover all expenses, from plants to porta-potties, used at the center. The grounds on Sunday featured at least 17 garden areas flush with flora and educational signage, including portions devoted to vegetables, herbs, and spaces for a pinetum and children’s play area.

This year’s festival theme celebrated native roots. Chambers said her favorite places are the prairies of Illinois. However, she said she’s learned that most people don’t have a connection with them or the people who once inhabited them.

“My hope is that this is ... one of the steps ISU can do to educate Illinois about the land and its people,” Chambers said.

She pointed out how some garden areas were labeled with their Indigenous name, common name and Latin name.

A new art piece called “American Bison” was displayed by ISU Class of 1982 alum Todd Kingery, who replicated a full-sized bison out of mostly silver maple saplings and other native Illinois tree species. The installation adds on to a wooden sculpture of mushrooms Kingery previously brought to the center.

Chambers said they wanted something that would represent the prairie.

Labors of the Horticulture Center’s staff, students and volunteers were indeed noticed by visitors Sunday, including by ISU psychology majors Ashley Roberts, a sophomore, and Emily Dunlap, a junior.

Dunlap said the bison art was really well-made, adding she could tell how much care Kingery put into his work.

She also spotted several butterflies at the event, adding they were “so friendly.”

Married Bloomington couple Kyle and Rachael Kapper were both awed by the festival’s flowery sights, as was their 2-year-old son Arthur.

Kyle Kapper said Sunday was the perfect chance to get out and appreciate nature. Rachael Kapper said it was great watching Arthur experience the gardens. She said they have a garden at home, but it’s not educational or interactive.

The mother added the children’s discovery garden at the center is awesome too.

Naomi Satoh, an ISU senior majoring in physics education, helped paint new land art placed in the pinetum, an arboretum featuring pine and conifer trees. Sculptures of beetles, stink bugs and ants now pop out in the gardens, she said.

She said she worked at the Horticulture Center during summer break, helping with plant- and art-crafting duties. She said she and a co-worker together painted a grasshopper statue.

“We tried to keep it natural and inspired by what the bugs actually look like, but make it more colorful and vibrant,” she said.

Satoh, who hails from Schaumburg, said she likes being outside, and that made it a nice summer job.

Plants that can attract butterflies A look at butterfly-attracting plants that are native to the United States Agalinis paupercula var. borealis Agalinis paupercula var. paupercula Amaranthus tuberculatus Ambrosia trifida Amphicarpaea bracteata Arabis glabra Bidens alba Camissonia contorta Chenopodium album Cirsium horridulum Croton capitatus Eriogonum abertianum Helianthus argophyllus Lupinus texensis Peritoma serrulata Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium ssp. obtusifolium Rudbeckia hirta Rudbeckia hirta var. pulcherrima Sida rhombifolia Verbena stricta Viola nephrophylla Zizania aquatica