How State Farm event encourages girls in STEM

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm and the Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College will host an event Oct. 2 to encourage girls to get involved in STEM.

The Tech Astra Summit will be done over Zoom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing girls in grades 4 through 8 the chance to learn more about STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. The event is open to girls across the country, with registration ending Sept. 18, according to a press release from State Farm. Those interested can sign up at techastra.statefarm.

The event is free to attend, but a limited number of spots are available.

In the past, a similar event was called Millennium Girls and run with Illinois State University, said Nicole Lelm, one of the Tech Astra organizers at State Farm. In rebranding the event, the organizers chose the name Tech Astra as a tribute to the Latin word for star.

“(We’re) really trying to help our girls shine from a young age in STEM,” Lelm said.

Another change is expanding the event beyond the Bloomington-Normal area, she said.

The percentage of women in computer science has dropped since the 1990s, Lelm said. Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that encourages girls and women to get involved in computer science, says that in 1995, 37% of computer scientists were women. That has dropped to 24% today.

State Farm hopes the Tech Astra summit can be a way to reverse that drop, Lelm said.

Activities and events include presentations on innovation and information technology from Ashley Pettit and Margo Hodges, both technology executives with State Farm.

Participants can do labs before the event and then talk about their work on Zoom. Everything can be done online or with common household objects, the website said. The Challenger Learning Center will be walking the girls through the process of making casein plastic, which is made from the proteins in milk.

One of the inspirations Lelm has had while helping organize the event is one of her co-organizers. She went through the Millennium Girls program, which eventually led to an internship and then full-time job in IT at State Farm.

“She didn’t know about computer science until she did Millennium Girls,” Lelm said.

