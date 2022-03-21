How one McLean County high school helps students explore post-graduation plans

STANFORD — Deciding what to do after graduation can take some students their entire high school career, so one McLean County school is dedicating time each month to give students the support they need.

Olympia High School's Pathway Days give students an hour or so each month away from normal classes to prepare for life after high school. They can do things like plan out future high school classes, complete college scholarship forms or hear from military recruiters and other guest speakers.

“There’s time to look at stuff like scholarships and fill them out, that’s probably the time when I’ve been the most productive,” senior Anna Sanders said.

The latest Pathway Day event was held last week, as College and Career March Madness Week, in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament. It gave seniors a chance to show off their post-graduation plans and younger students a chance to learn more about the routes their peers are taking.

It did not hurt that the events gave students something to focus on beyond daydreams of spring break, said Lisa Steve, college and career counselor.

“We want to keep them engaged and having fun at school this last week before spring break,” she said.

The March Madness Week was organized by the school’s National Honor Society, giving those students a chance to practice leadership and organization skills.

“The leadership aspect has been really helpful for me,” senior and NHS officer Lizzie Cleveland said.

In keeping with the theme, activities included a basketball tournament, as well a volleyball tournament and theme days like jersey day or college and career day, where students dressed up based their college or career plans.

NHS is also involved in planning other Pathway Days event, like the De-Stress Fest held earlier this year. The students also helped with a Kindness Week, working with the Olympia Transition Program that helps students with disabilities gain career skills.

Senior Erin Dederich said she liked that the NHS events often involve working with the outside community as well, not just being active in school.

“NHS is definitely my favorite activity that I’m in,” said senior and NHS President Grace Castleman.

All five Olympia NHS officers plan to go to college next year, and four plan to pursue a career in education. The Pathway Days helped them to have opportunities to learn about the college application process.

Olympia High School uses a program called Naviance to help with college and career counseling. Students can do interest inventories, which help them learn more about careers in which they might be interested. Staff members can access the results and use the information to guide students through next steps.

Younger students use Pathway Days as a chance to get ready for next school year, like picking out classes, the NHS officers said. Other times there are guest speakers or other activities for students to learn skills they will need after high school.

“It kind of opened my eyes to all the stuff that we offered,” Cleveland said.

The March Madness Week also offered younger students a sense of their post-graduation options. At one event, seniors stood in a line during an assembly and then stepped forward or back to answer questions about whether they planned to attend a four-year college, go straight into the workforce or other options.

“(It’s) just to kind of broadcast to our younger students that there are lots of routes they can take after high school,” Castleman said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

