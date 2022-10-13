How Illinois State University is fighting fast fashion

NORMAL — Two programs at Illinois State University are giving students opportunities to extend the life of their clothing and other items, with an eye for sustainability.

Maeve Rattin, a junior, is one of the student workers who manage the Share Shop, which lets college students drop in and “buy” donated clothes and items for free.

“Students come in and such and have questions. The first is always, ‘It’s all free?’” she said.

Along with the Share Shop, the Office of Sustainability holds Fix It Fridays to provide mending service for minor repairs of clothes and other fabric items. Both are located in the office's building at 305 N. School St., Normal.

Both efforts aim to divert purchases of new clothing, helping to mitigate the environmental impacts of one the worst polluting industries in the world, said Elisabeth Reed, the university's director of sustainability.

The fashion industry is a major carbon emitter, contributing to climate change, through manufacturing and delivery powered by fossil fuels. Clothing also ends up in landfills, and many synthetic fibers are not biodegradable.

Handling store tasks, such as rotating seasonal stock, gives marketing students like Rattin a chance to learn that side of retail, Reed said. Students also run the store’s social media pages.

The Share Shop, which opened in April, expands on another program in which students could donate items while moving out of their housing at the end of the school year.

“This is kind of continuing this idea throughout the year,” Reed said.

Along with clothing, the Share Shop accepts donations of household items, textbooks and just about anything else college students might find useful, said graduate assistant Hannah Oesch.

Right now, the store is especially in need of winter gear, professional clothing and basic home goods, Reed said.

The Share Shop largely came together through the work of then-senior Avery Spranger, now a graduate student studying political science. She has taken a step back from the shop to focus on her studies, but agreed about the need for winter clothing donations. Anyone in the community can donate.

Spranger grew up visiting thrift stores with her mother, which fed an interest in shopping secondhand. But she didn't have a car when she started attending ISU, a hindrance common to many college students seeking shopping options.

“We can’t encourage that everyone online shop,” she said. “That’s what everyone does, but it’s not sustainable.”

Spranger was a resident assistant for two years and involved in student government. Her experiences there, and noticing the wealth gap between some students and others, convinced her that an on-campus program like the Share Shop could help.

Spranger started talking with university administrators, who directed her to Reed. At the time, the Office of Sustainability had been expanding to take up the entire building at 305 N. School St. as another department moved out.

“You don’t need a point of sale system or anything else that makes business hard,” Spranger said of the donation-fueled shop. “You just need a space.”

Just across the hall from the Share Shop, the office holds Fix It Friday. The effort is coordinated by Oesch, who is pursuing a master's in fashion merchandising and design.

The event used to travel to different places around the community, but now happens weekly at the Office of Sustainability. Fix It Friday is open to students as well as community members.

The volunteer fixers still go out into the community, such as a visit to Crossroads Fair Trade Goods and Gifts earlier this month. There is another pop-up planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Normal Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St.

Anyone can drop off clothing or other fabric items in need of minor repairs, like sewing on buttons or closing small holes. The person dropping off the item can fill out a sheet of paper specifying the work they need done and their contact info, and then pick the item up later.

ISU students who know sewing basics can sign up to volunteer at sustainbility.illinoisstate.edu.

The office does not want to take business away from local thrift stores and alteration shops, Reed said. If neither program can help with finding or fixing an item, the office offers lists of local businesses that might be able to help.

Coming in each week for Fix It Friday makes it a good day for Oesch.

“It’s always a good, heartwarming thing. I always leave Fix It Friday feeling better than when I came in,” she said.