NORMAL — It started with the sound of gunshots outside a classroom.

A gunman entered and began firing. Students were struck. Blood on the floor, on their clothes. Shock. Fear. Despair.

Word spread. Emails and text messages alerted the campus community to danger. Hearts pounding, people barricaded themselves in dorms, classrooms, apartments, cars, closets. As the news broke, frantic messages from friends and family: "Are you OK?"

For some, the answer would never come.

That is how a mass shooting at Michigan State University began to unfold last week, leaving three students dead and five wounded, according to accounts from students, faculty and authorities. But elements of that description could apply to a number of U.S. school shootings in recent years. Even for some on the MSU campus, the terror was familiar: A few students had attended Oxford High School, where four teens were killed 14 months earlier, on Nov. 30, 2021.

Such an incident at a college or university is the shared nightmare of administrators, teachers, students and staff — and the people who love them.

Institutions in Central Illinois and across the country seek to avert tragedy through a patchwork approach of security measures, intervention strategies and resources devoted to mental health and public safety. Ultimately, though, "(With) prevention work, there’s only so much you can do," said Karla Carney-Hall, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Illinois Wesleyan University.

And so, those institutions also must devote energy and resources to preparing for a situation they hope will never happen.

"Campus safety is an all-the-time importance," said Patrick Walsh, president of Illinois State University's Student Government Association.

How would Bloomington-Normal respond to an incident like the Michigan State shooting? Pantagraph journalists spoke to law enforcement leaders, administrators and representatives for Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Heartland Community College, the town of Normal, Carle Health and OSF HealthCare to find out.

What would happen first?

If an attack is reported on any of Bloomington-Normal’s higher education campuses, the chain of events to follow starts with emergency dispatch.

What happens next depends on the location of the 911 caller, who would either reach Bloomington’s dispatch center or Metcom, which covers Normal and the rest of McLean County.

A report from ISU would initiate a transfer to the university's dispatch center and a response from university police and Normal police, fire and emergency management services. Other agencies like Bloomington police and McLean County Sheriff’s Office would follow soon after.

Heartland Community College would get a response from Normal agencies first. Illinois Wesleyan University would see Bloomington police, fire and EMS first.

How would responding agencies coordinate?

ISU, Normal and Bloomington police and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office share a radio system, which streamlines coordinated responses.

Responding paramedics can declare a situation as a mass casualty incident, “which put this whole cascade into effect,” said Kris Newcomb, system coordinator for the McLean County Area EMS System.

That declaration changes the EMS response, sending ambulances to the scene from across Bloomington-Normal as well as rural communities. Interagency coordination and mutual aid agreements mean that agencies will cover for each other — so if someone is having a heart attack across town from a mass casualty incident, that patient would still receive prompt medical attention.

Amid the cascading response, law enforcement would establish an incident command center in a secure location near the scene where emergency responders would stage, “to allow us to tailor the response based on what the event entailed,” said Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli.

Through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, other agencies could be called in as needed. Bloomington and Normal police departments have partnerships with state and federal agencies, including task forces in the Illinois State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and FBI, which can help during and after an incident.

How have agencies already opened lines of communication?

“One of the great benefits of living in McLean County is we do have excellent cooperation between our hospitals, our higher education facilities, our grade schools and all our emergency responders,” said Alex Trickett, manager of safety and emergency management for Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka.

The McLean County Disaster Council plays a significant role in that, bringing multiple stakeholders together in conversation, cooperation and training, he said.

“We test these things: How are we going to communicate? What are the gaps? And then we can identify those,” Trickett said of the annual training. “We're really lucky to live in a community where we do have this engagement between all emergency response agencies and the public and private sector agencies as well.”

Carney-Hall, of Illinois Wesleyan, said the university brings in outside agencies consistently, “really in preparation for our worst day.”

Heartland has benefited from being a part of the Mobile Training Unit 8, which is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board and provides in-service training for area law enforcement agencies, said Steve Riesenberg, HCC director of risk management and public safety.

The Normal Police Department has also used the campus in north Normal for training and has an open invitation to do so again, Riesenberg said.

How would police respond?

Once on scene, law enforcement’s main goal is simple: Neutralize the threat.

At Illinois State, campus police are armed, so they would not wait for other law enforcement before moving in. ISU police would also handle incident command, likely with Chief Aaron Woodruff taking the lead. He noted that the average response time for active shooters is three minutes, according to national data from the FBI.

Much emphasis is placed on training for school shootings at elementary and high schools, said Petrilli of the Normal Police Department, and the scope of police response would be different at a college. But officers' job remains the same: “Isolate and cease the threat as soon as possible. Whatever that looks like.”

Because campus safety personnel at Illinois Wesleyan and Heartland are civilian officers who do not carry firearms, they would respond differently than police at Illinois State.

At IWU, the campus safety department responds to observe and provide information to the Bloomington Police Department and any other involved agencies, said Mark Welker, director of campus safety.

Heartland started its in-house public safety department in July, having previously contracted outside services. Officers' training has included active assailant scenarios as well a focus on responding to mental health crisis situations, Riesenberg said.

Recently, the college installed a security system that can lock all external doors on campus, which Riesenberg said would be the first step of a response to an active shooter. People could still exit the buildings but not enter, said Steve Fast, the college's director of public information. The goal is to keep students and staff in secure areas.

How do police train for this?

Since each agency that responds to an active assailant incident does not have the same role to play, they make a point to train together, sometimes changing tactics as they learn more.

One example is the use of “warm zones,” places that are secure even if a threat has not been eliminated. This allows paramedics to start treating the wounded.

“That’s been something that’s evolved over the years. The response to the active shooter ‘best practice model’ is that you can’t really realistically wait until the threat’s been ceased,” Petrilli said. “At some point we have to get in there and start getting people out that have been injured or treating them on scene.”

Newcomb said both Bloomington and Normal have tactical rescue teams with the specialized training and equipment “to be able to go into those areas and drag out patients to get them to care quicker.”

For Heartland, emergency operations centers also would be established with multiple power sources that help maintain continuity of operations, said Keith Gehrand, assistant director of public safety and emergency management for the college. Support decisions would be routed through Heartland’s executive leadership.

At Michigan State, campus alerts during the shooting urged students to "run, hide, fight," a strategy that officials also emphasized with Pantagraph reporters. The three easily understood words have become standard shorthand advice for responding to a shooter, similar to "stop, drop and roll" for fire response.

“We need ‘run, hide, fight’ to be the same household vernacular for personal violence,” Carney-Hall said.

Essentially, it means: Get away if you can. Take cover or barricade yourself if you can't. If the attacker finds you, take action.

The tactics have developed over time and are now considered more effective than a traditional lockdown approach, which could leave students unable to flee attackers, said Woodruff, of the ISU police.

How and where would victims be treated?

Medical responders must be ready to adapt to rapidly evolving situations during an active shooter incident.

“If everything went to plan, we wouldn’t need EMS,” said Newcomb, the EMS system coordinator. “... EMS is not predictable; fire, police and EMS are not predictable.”

To handle an unknown number of patients during a mass casualty incident, this community has two hospitals — OSF HealthCare St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers — both classified as Level II trauma centers.

Newcomb said one of the key differences of a Level I trauma center, like OSF St. Francis in Peoria or Carle Foundation in Urbana, is the constant staffing for trauma. Bloomington-Normal’s hospitals would have to call in those with specialized experience, like trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons.

Both local hospitals are equally capable of handling patients' needs, according to hospital and EMS personnel. As patients in a mass casualty event were triaged, the hospitals would communicate to decide where they would be taken.

Trickett, who manages safety and EMS for Carle BroMenn, said they have an “EM Resource Tracker” that helps Bloomington-Normal’s hospitals easily see the capacity level at each facility. EMS works with both hospitals to determine where to bring patients based on injuries and capacity.

What if multiple victims had injuries serious enough to require airlifting to another hospital? There's a plan for that, too. Five helicopters could be brought to McLean County from nearby cities within about 15 minutes of a mass casualty declaration, Newcomb said.

“They’re very fast,” she said, adding that patients with the most serious injuries could be airlifted directly from a scene.

How would families reunite with students?

The aftermath of shootings at elementary and high schools typically includes a designated place where unhurt students and their families can find each other. Because college students are adults and privacy laws prevent some communication, reunification would look very different for them, officials said.

To an extent, officials expect that students will communicate with their families if able, Carney-Hall said, though IWU would seek emergency contacts for an incapacitated student.

Trickett at Carle BroMenn said the hospital's role in reunification would be limited for college students. “As long as they’re medically able to be released,” they would be allowed to leave without waiting for a family member to arrive, he said.

How would the community be notified?

All three colleges have plans to send notifications about an active threat to the campus community as soon as possible.

At Illinois State, police dispatch can send scripted emergency notifications by text, digital displays on campus, social media, email, intercoms and campus projectors. “If something fails, hopefully you'll find out another way,” Woodruff said.

The notifications provide basic information about what to do, such as the "run, hide, fight" instructions received at Michigan State. Police would seek to provide updated information within 20 minutes of the first alert.

Walsh, the SGA president, said he appreciates that the department provides updates and makes information available across campus, not just in places that are directly impacted. “It’s not just leaving people hanging,” Walsh said.

At Heartland, a group of administrators and public safety officials can access a system to send announcements on the public address system. The college also can reach students and employees via text and email. The PA system is the preferred first step, however, because students may not be looking at their phones in classrooms, where they are vulnerable targets, said Riesenberg.

At Illinois Wesleyan, most of the notifications and other campus communication go through Carney-Hall’s office in cooperation with campus safety. The first message would likely include short, clear directions like “shelter in place,” Carney-Hall said. More details would come in later announcements.

Alerts could be sent out even if an incident is not yet confirmed but would include language such as “unverified” reports of shots fired, Welker said.

Plans also include updating school websites to direct visitors to information about what happened.

What lessons can be learned?

Officials said they study incidents like the one at Michigan State to learn from what happened. That includes attending conferences and reading reports that come after agencies have time to gain a fuller picture of an incident.

“That provides us ways we can improve without having to go through the same situation,” Woodruff said.

At Heartland, Gehrand and Riesenberg said they have talked about takeaways after every school mass casualty event since they have been working together. They attend monthly conferences looking at best practices and emerging statistics on threats. For instance, they now use the phrase “active assailant” instead of “active shooter,” as trends show a rise in attacks with an edged weapon or vehicle rather than a gun, they said.

The Normal chief started at the town’s police department within weeks of two students opening fire at Columbine High School in Colorado nearly 24 years ago. Since then, he said, police training and tactics have changed.

“It’s definitely developed; it’s an evolution, and it’s almost something that’s been taught by some of the unfortunate incidents that we’ve seen in our country, all starting kind of with Columbine,” Petrilli said. “A lot of lessons learned.”

Those lessons include the use of a rescue task force moving into a warm zone before a threat is eliminated.

Newcomb agreed these tactics are “exactly a response to the fact that we’ve had these unprecedented number of shootings.”

After the 2012 shooting that left 26 dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, emergency teams started to work toward solving the question: “How can EMS not have to wait until it’s safe? How can we treat these people?”

“That’s what they’re all about. The tactical rescue task force came into place because of those (questions),” Newcomb said, noting law enforcement likely will not stop to render aid until after the threat is neutralized. “Their mission is to find that shooter and stop that shooter.”

And it’s not only school shootings that they’re learning from. Petrilli gave the example of the August 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed and 17 were injured when a man opened fire outside a bar. Officers already in the area killed the attacker within seconds of the first shot being fired, according to news reports.

“You’re always taking these different incidents and trying to break down: What was the training involved? What was tactics involved? What was the equipment involved? What did we do really well? What did we maybe not do so well?” Petrilli said. “And then you just look for ways to kind of tweak your response in the future.”