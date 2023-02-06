BLOOMINGTON — Five students from an Illinois Wesleyan University class wrapped up the semester with valuable experience to put on a resume — and $9,000 in profit to split.

Grace Rosinski, Jen Kuhn, Chirathi Jayesinghe, Parker Penn and Randy Krygowski were all students in Business 340: Starting a Business last fall, taught by Tara Gerstner, assistant professor of business and marketing and director of the university's entrepreneurship program. The class gives student groups a loan with which they start a business over the course of the semester.

This group used $420 of the grant money and made over $15,700 in revenue, the highest revenue the class has ever seen, Gerstner said. Prior to last semester, the largest had been around $3,000. The students spent around $6,500 on expenses for their business, netting around $9,200.

“We all had this common goal of making as much money as possible, and making quality things,” Kuhn said.

The group made custom T-shirt and other apparel designs, using heat press vinyl. They called their business Blooming Designs.

The students would give an update each week about their business’ progress, and each week was a surprise for Gerstner and IWU entrepreneur-in-residence Marc Talluto, who assists with the class.

“Our jaw was on the ground when they would report out,” Gerstner said.

The group was helped by some large orders from sports teams at IWU, along with connections Kuhn had from growing up in Bloomington-Normal, they said. At the same time, they also would create individualized orders as small as a single shirt or sweatshirt, including several orders by faculty.

The students said they enjoyed seeing their work around campus, especially when the person wearing it was not aware they were talking with one of the makers of the shirt.

The group also attributed its success to the members' willingness to spend a lot of time on the project, often spending two or three hours a day fulfilling orders.

“It almost felt like an additional class we were taking,” Krygowski said.

In total they sold around 560 items, Rosinski said. The businesses typically take a couple of weeks to get going, so they are only running for around 10 weeks during the semester, Gerstner said.

The initial loan is made at no risk for the students. If a group does not make $500 from the business, they are not on the hook for the remainder — but Gerstner has never had a group fail to recoup the initial investment.

The students create a "founders agreement" at the start of the business and get to split their profits according to the agreement.

The class gives students a chance to learn firsthand some of the lessons they hear constantly from their professors, such as the importance of getting everything in writing and communicating with your partners.

“We actually learned that communication is key,” Rosinski said.

Lectures help, including having guest speakers from the business world come in, but it is different to deal with these issues firsthand, Penn said.

“We’re living the experience,” he said.

Another lesson, and one to which they attributed part of their success: Deals are killed by taking too long to solidify them, Rosinski said. It was also helpful to learn how to tell when people were just being polite and when they were actually interested in orders, Penn said.

Krygowski and Penn plan to graduate in May, while Rosinski plans to graduate in December. As they look toward post-college plans, they appreciate the connections they have made through the department. Penn said he regularly gets job offers through the connections, and thinks he will probably go to another business first before pursuing his own.

The program has given Penn more confidence in chasing his dream, he said, while also making it more realistic.

“It’s easy to say I want to be an accountant," he said. "It’s hard to say I want to start a business."

The class, and program as a whole, allow the students to grow and encourage them to explore a future in entrepreneurship, Jayesinghe said. It helped lead her to major in business and minor in entrepreneurship, saying the skills she learns in the program could help across many careers.

That is one of the goals, Gerstner said. She knows not all of the entrepreneurship students will immediately start their own businesses. Most will instead use the skills they have learned to work for other employers, at least for a while.

That has already paid off for Kuhn, who has a job offer from Campus Ink, an online business selling T-shirts and other merchandise to college groups.

“Basically exactly what I was doing with our group here,” Kuhn said.

Having the successful business through the class gives the students something clear that they can put on resumes, Gerstner said.

“I’m able to put this on my resume (…) this class is for sure going to help me get future jobs,” Rosinski said.

Correction: The article originally misspelled Marc Tullato's first name. This version has been corrected.

15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players 15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players Recent Super Bowl rosters have included a wider array of schools #15. Florida State #13. Colorado (tie) #13. Alabama (tie) #12. Florida #11. Nebraska #9. Tennessee (tie) #9. Georgia (tie) #8. Ohio State #7. LSU #6. Notre Dame #5. UCLA #4. Penn State #3. Michigan #2. USC #1. Miami (Florida)