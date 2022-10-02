Homecoming traditions return for Bloomington-Normal high schools

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal students have been busy the last two weeks with dances, football games, theme days and class competitions as the Twin Cities' high schools celebrate homecoming.

This year brings the events even closer to "normal" than last year.

“We are full on back to pre-COVID activities for homecoming activities this year,” Bloomington High School special education teacher Carly Hedge said.

Calvary Christian and Cornerstone Academy both have their homecoming dances Oct. 8. University High School had its homecoming dance Sept. 17, with other activities earlier in that week including a Powder Puff football game and an assembly and pep rally.

At NCHS, senior Claire Strupp is glad to get back to a more or less normal homecoming, the first since her freshman year.

“It’s really fulfilling knowing it’s my senior year and knowing it’s as normal as it's going to get,” she said.

Hedge is one of the two sponsors of student council, which plans the event, along with English teacher Tom Waterson. They work with the students to organize the week, something that can be challenging because it comes just over a month into the new school year.

“There’s a lot of pre-planning,” Hedge said.

That is true at the McLean County Unit 5 high schools as well. At NCHS, students vote on the theme the spring before, counselor Addie Ince said. Ince is also the student council supervisor.

“That way we have the summer to put together a plan,” she said.

Normal West takes a similar approach, senior sponsors Sara Maynerich and Tim Franz said.

“We actually start planning homecoming in the summer, in June or July,” Maynerich said.

This year brought back many of the traditions that were paused due to the pandemic, Franz said. That included a schoolwide assembly and having one session of the dance, rather than two.

Last year needed constant flexibility, Franz and Maynerich said, with knowing they could have to change their plans. This year feels more secure, they said.

“It was nice to get back, at least to as normal as it can be,” Franz said.

One of the events at Normal Community this year was a schoolwide rock-paper-scissors tournament. Strupp, who is on the senior board that helped plan homecoming events, said she was surprised by how many students participated. Junior Josey Knauf, a student council member, was also surprised.

“It went way better than I think all of us were expecting,” she said.

Ince, Strupp and Knauf felt it helped get people interacting with each other, even students who might not normally get to know each other.

Knauf’s favorite event, as of Wednesday, was a drive-in movie held last weekend at the school.

“It was such a low-key, child-friendly event,” she said.

Having the chance to interact with students in a more casual way outside of the school day was Central Catholic Principal Chris McGraw’s favorite part of homecoming week. This is his first year at Central Catholic, so many of the traditions were new to him. One of those is decorating hallways, with this year themed after various sports.

McGraw is glad to see that students have had fun with the competitions, rather than taking them too seriously, and that they are working together. It helps the students grow as people, beyond academics.

“I’ve just been blown away, in such a positive way,” he said.

Ince, too, has been impressed by students’ attitudes toward the week.

“I wish that we could sustain that energy every week of school,” she said.

Setting up for homecoming is one of Strupp’s and Knauf’s favorite parts. Decorating lets the students put their own ideas into the event, Strupp said.

Knauf did not think she would be interested in homecoming, but found that she enjoyed helping out last year. The groups that put the event together, like the class boards and student council, give students chances to build new friendships as well, she said.

All Bloomington-Normal high schools have students play a central role in planning and setting up, but the educators also try to balance that with making sure the kids have fun.

“I don’t want to keep them too busy because I want them to participate,” Hedge said.