HEYWORTH — A Heyworth teacher has resigned following public backlash over a sex education book in her classroom.

The Heyworth school board approved a separation agreement at a special meeting Thursday with eight grade English teacher Sarah Bonner. The vote came after a closed session and more than an hour of public comment, generally in her favor.

Bonner declined a request for an interview with The Pantagraph following the meeting.

The book in question was Juno Dawson's “This Book is Gay,” a young adult nonfiction work on sexuality and gender. It was not in the school library but was Bonner's own book in her classroom, Taylor said.

Parent Jeff Klawitter, who spoke twice, said the issue had nothing to do with Bonner's teaching style but he believed the book was inappropriate and was brought into the classroom without his or other parents' knowledge.

"What happens in my household, that's my son," Klawitter said. "It's not the school's son, it's not the teacher's son, and most importantly it's not the teacher's union son."

Parent Krista Reichert, who identified herself as a mental health practitioner, said she was surprised by the backlash and felt photos of the book on social media were taken out of context. She added there are plenty of other books that include sex education that are not an issue.

"We talk about not wanting to have uncomfortable conversations; we need to have uncomfortable conversations," Reichert said. "Change doesn't happen when we all are turning inward and choosing the path that is most comfortable."

Bonner has been a classroom teacher for about 20 years and remains an assistant professor in the College of Education at Illinois State University.

She recently received her doctorate at ISU and was the winner of the National Council of Teachers of English Media Literacy Award in 2018, which showcases educators who integrate media analysis and writing into their instruction.

Superintendent Lisa Taylor said the agreement was mutually negotiated between both parties and the board agreed to terms for an voluntary resignation including the remainder of salary and benefits. The terms were not disclosed.

Taylor said there was no resignation submitted before Thursday.

She also said there had been a lot of misinformation on social media that made it difficult for people to know what was really happening.

"I think that's part of the most challenging piece of this, that the district is in a position where you can't share details of it but you see all of this misinformation flying by,” Taylor said.

Taylor said supplemental resources that teachers bring are not reviewed. District officials have discussed whether books in classrooms should come from a preapproved library list or get administrative approval, but no decision has been made.

"We want to take the time to really work with staff (and) involve parents in that right and not rush to make a decision but really take your time and make the right decision so that's what we'll be focusing on," Taylor added.

Prior to the vote on the agreement, public comment came from 11 people, including other teachers, students and parents both for and against Bonner's actions.

Bryanna Tidmarsh said she's a doctoral student at Illinois State University studying children's literature and mother of a 9-year-old queer nonbinary child. There is value in the books that Bonner chooses for her classroom, especially when it revolves around representation, she said.

Tidmarsh said the section that talks about sex begins with a warning that tells the reader they can skip the chapter if they are not ready to learn more about same-sex relationships.

"During this critique that has come from community members (and) that has come from even other educators, you are not only telling Dr. Bonner but you are making other educators feel unsafe," Tidmarsh said. "And you are telling all of these kids in this district, all of these queer kids have been made to feel less safe because of you."

"I hope that folks will actively ask experts in career literature, children's literature and education who know the nuances of some these choices before making up their minds," Tidmarsh added.

Anna Hanrahan said the reaction from the public was not appropriate and suggested a conversation should have happened between the school, parents and Bonner to clarify her reasoning.

"She would send an email every single week detailing the curriculum in the class for that week. Have the students add their insight to it and send it out every single week," Hanrahan said. "I never in my life received more communication from an educator than I did from her and we just did not afford her that same respect we received."

Two students who identified as queer also said they were upset by the public's reaction to the situation and shared concerns about safety in their community.

As for moving forward, Taylor said counseling services are already offered to students experiencing any hardships from the incident and that the English class will have a substitute through the end of the year before the school finds a replacement for next year.

