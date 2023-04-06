Gordon Bidner, president of the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution chapter, introduces the 2023 recipients of the groups citizenship awards during a luncheon on Tuesday at Bloomington Country Club.
BLOOMINGTON — College is still worth it, Illinois State University’s interim president told 20 area high school seniors and their friends and families.
Aondover Tarhule, who stepped into the interim role in February, was the keynote speaker at the 24th annual Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizenship and Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday. The event celebrates a senior from each high school in McLean and Woodford counties as recipients of citizenship awards.
College has outpaced inflation in getting more expensive, Tarhule said, which is something society and schools need to address. Schools also should make sure they are reflecting employer needs and that schools are places where students can encounter a broad range of ideas.
“We should focus on training your minds for the careers of tomorrow,” he said.
The monetary value of a college education can be seen in long-term earnings potential, with college graduates out-earning nongraduates over the course of their lives, Tarhule said. It is not just about money, though.
“I think we miss the point when we reduce the valuation of college to money,” he said.
At the start of his speech, Tarhule compared the declining perceived value of education to declines in the importance of patriotism, religion and community involvement noted earlier in the program by Gordon Bidner, president of the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution Chapter.
Monigold said she was surprised to have been picked for the scholarship among all the other well-qualified students. She plans to go to Millikin University to study molecular/cellular biology and psychology and compete in cross country, before pursuing a master's degree.
She said she has kept busy during high school but has enjoyed it.
“It’s been exciting but fast,” she said.
Hadden, who plans to attend Indiana State University, is still figuring out his career plans, but wants to go into something that lets him help people, he said. He sees that as part of giving back for everything he has received in his life.
He has enjoyed his time at Heyworth, appreciating the close-knit feel of the school.
“I feel like that has really impacted my life in a way a lot of kids don’t get,” he said. “(…) They’re like family there.”
The other citizenship award recipients are:
Gavin Nafziger, Bloomington High School
Carter Sailer, Calvary Christian Academy
Joseph Leffers, Central Catholic High School
Ryan Allen, Cornerstone Christian Academy
Kyra Carr, El-Paso-Gridley High School
Kamden Edwards, Eureka High School
Carolyn Megow, Fieldcrest High School
Zachary Bork, Lexington High School
Kyl Plym, Lowpoint-Washburn High School
Lydia Alonso, Metamora Township High School
Sophia Feeney, Normal Community High School
Owen Senn, Normal West High School
Luke Pratt, Olympia High School
Grant Fogarty, Prairie Central High School
Briana Goeppinger, Ridgeview High School
Brock Magnuson, Roanoke-Benson High School
Eric Mushrush, Tri-Valley High School
Emma Bottomley, University High School
Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
Lilia Monigold, center left, and Corey Hadden, center right, are recognized as the 2023 scholarship winners from the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution Chapter on Thursday at the Bloomington Country Club.
Aondover Tarhule, left, interim president of Illinois State University, listens to General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution President Gordon Bidner during the SAR's Citizenship Awards and Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday at the Bloomington Country Club.
Heyworth High School senior Corey Hadden shakes hands with Illinois State University Interim President Aondover Tarhule as Hadden accepts his citizenship award from the Sons of the American Revolution on Thursday at the Bloomington Country Club.