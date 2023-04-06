BLOOMINGTON — College is still worth it, Illinois State University’s interim president told 20 area high school seniors and their friends and families.

Aondover Tarhule, who stepped into the interim role in February, was the keynote speaker at the 24th annual Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizenship and Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday. The event celebrates a senior from each high school in McLean and Woodford counties as recipients of citizenship awards.

College has outpaced inflation in getting more expensive, Tarhule said, which is something society and schools need to address. Schools also should make sure they are reflecting employer needs and that schools are places where students can encounter a broad range of ideas.

“We should focus on training your minds for the careers of tomorrow,” he said.

The monetary value of a college education can be seen in long-term earnings potential, with college graduates out-earning nongraduates over the course of their lives, Tarhule said. It is not just about money, though.

“I think we miss the point when we reduce the valuation of college to money,” he said.

At the start of his speech, Tarhule compared the declining perceived value of education to declines in the importance of patriotism, religion and community involvement noted earlier in the program by Gordon Bidner, president of the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution Chapter.

The 20 students honored Thursday were selected because they exemplified values like service to their community, Bidner said. Due to their wide array of career interests, Bidner dubbed the students “our well-rounded education class.”

Along with acknowledging all 20 students, the SAR chapter also awarded two $1,000 scholarships: one to Lilia Monigold from LeRoy High School and the other to Corey Hadden from Heyworth High School.

Monigold said she was surprised to have been picked for the scholarship among all the other well-qualified students. She plans to go to Millikin University to study molecular/cellular biology and psychology and compete in cross country, before pursuing a master's degree.

She said she has kept busy during high school but has enjoyed it.

“It’s been exciting but fast,” she said.

Hadden, who plans to attend Indiana State University, is still figuring out his career plans, but wants to go into something that lets him help people, he said. He sees that as part of giving back for everything he has received in his life.

He has enjoyed his time at Heyworth, appreciating the close-knit feel of the school.

“I feel like that has really impacted my life in a way a lot of kids don’t get,” he said. “(…) They’re like family there.”

The other citizenship award recipients are:

Gavin Nafziger, Bloomington High School

Carter Sailer, Calvary Christian Academy

Joseph Leffers, Central Catholic High School

Ryan Allen, Cornerstone Christian Academy

Kyra Carr, El-Paso-Gridley High School

Kamden Edwards, Eureka High School

Carolyn Megow, Fieldcrest High School

Zachary Bork, Lexington High School

Kyl Plym, Lowpoint-Washburn High School

Lydia Alonso, Metamora Township High School

Sophia Feeney, Normal Community High School

Owen Senn, Normal West High School

Luke Pratt, Olympia High School

Grant Fogarty, Prairie Central High School

Briana Goeppinger, Ridgeview High School

Brock Magnuson, Roanoke-Benson High School

Eric Mushrush, Tri-Valley High School

Emma Bottomley, University High School

Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike