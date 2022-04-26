Heyworth High School honors late alumnus, athlete

HEYWORTH — The legacy of a Heyworth High School alumnus and former four-sport athlete is set to continue through a scholarship and memorial at Hornet Stadium.

Robert "Bob" Dewey graduated from Heyworth High in 1973, having lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track all four years he attended. He set the school record for rushing yards and his shot put throw of 57 feet and 11.75 inches remains the school record. He died last August.

After high school, Dewey attended Western Illinois University on a track scholarship. He moved back to Heyworth, where he owned and operated Dewey’s Hunt Club. He also worked at Country Insurance and served as a trustee at the United Church of Heyworth.

“Our family is so proud of what Bob stood for and accomplished while he was here (at Heyworth High School),” his wife, Marlene Dewey, said during the dedication ceremony.

Members of the Dewey family gathered with friends and visitors on Tuesday to dedicate the Bob Dewey Shot Put Ring, just before a track meet at Heyworth High. They also recognized Owen Corbly as the inaugural recipient of a scholarship in Bob Dewey’s name.

“It means a lot, I knew of him of course (…) it’s a lot of relief actually, paying for college,” Corbly said.

The $1,500 scholarship recognizes a senior for academic and extracurricular excellence, along with showing financial need and writing an essay on how the values they have learned in Heyworth affect their future life goals.

“He’s just a role model for past, present and future athletes,” Marlene Dewey told The Pantagraph.

Corbly plans to attend Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights to study physical education, he said. He is also involved with his church, New Horizon Christian Church, which is a short ways north of Heyworth along U.S. 51. He is on the worship team there and teaches Sunday school for students from kindergarten to third grade.

His involvement in the community, including in sports and as a teacher, were part of what made his application stand out, Marlene Dewey said.

“We wanted somebody who’s all about the leadership, the teaching skills,” she said.

The scholarship is a way to keep her husband’s memory alive and recognize the commitment to the community and the school that he embodied, she said.

“We felt we had to do something to honor him and what better way to do that than a scholarship,” Marlene Dewey said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.