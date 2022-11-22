Heartland to host roundtable about apprenticeship programs

NORMAL — Potential employers and students will have a chance to learn more about apprenticeships during an event next week at Heartland Community College.

Heartland is hosting a roundtable to share information about apprenticeship opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Those interested will have a chance to hear from current employers with apprenticeships about how the programs are helping them with their workforce and about the programs offered.

Existing programs include ones at Rivian and Ferrero. Apprenticeships allow the participants to continue working while also taking classes at Heartland to expand their skills and qualifications.

Potential employers are asked to register ahead of time. A link to do so can be found at heartland.edu/apprenticeships under the "Apprenticeship Roundtable" header.

The event is being held in the Workforce Development Center, room 1006.

Potential students who are interested in apprenticeships can find more information, including a list of available programs, at the website above under the "Apprenticeships Candidates" tab.