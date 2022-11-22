 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heartland to host roundtable about apprenticeship programs

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, left, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Dick Durbin, watch Rivian employee instructor Ted Foos, explain the operation of a steering rack at Heartland Community College's Electric Vehicle – Energy Storage (EVES) Manufacturing Training Academy in Bloomington on Feb. 12. Heartland is hosting a roundtable to share information about its apprenticeship programs on Dec. 1. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Potential employers and students will have a chance to learn more about apprenticeships during an event next week at Heartland Community College.

Heartland is hosting a roundtable to share information about apprenticeship opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Those interested will have a chance to hear from current employers with apprenticeships about how the programs are helping them with their workforce and about the programs offered. 

Existing programs include ones at Rivian and Ferrero. Apprenticeships allow the participants to continue working while also taking classes at Heartland to expand their skills and qualifications. 

Potential employers are asked to register ahead of time. A link to do so can be found at heartland.edu/apprenticeships under the "Apprenticeship Roundtable" header. 

The event is being held in the Workforce Development Center, room 1006. 

Potential students who are interested in apprenticeships can find more information, including a list of available programs, at the website above under the "Apprenticeships Candidates" tab. 

Italian chocolate maker Ferrero hosted another groundbreaking ceremony with state and local officials for the expansion of their Bloomington operations, which will invest $214.4 million and create 200 new jobs.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

