Heartland to host roundtable about apprenticeship programs

NORMAL — Potential employers and students will have a chance to learn more about apprenticeships during an event next week at Heartland Community College.
Heartland is hosting a roundtable to share information about apprenticeship opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Those interested will have a chance to hear from current employers with apprenticeships about how the programs are helping them with their workforce and about the programs offered.
Existing programs include ones at Rivian and Ferrero. Apprenticeships allow the participants to continue working while also taking classes at Heartland to expand their skills and qualifications.
Potential employers are asked to register ahead of time. A link to do so can be found at heartland.edu/apprenticeships under the "Apprenticeship Roundtable" header.
The event is being held in the Workforce Development Center, room 1006.
Potential students who are interested in apprenticeships can find more information, including a list of available programs, at the website above under the "Apprenticeships Candidates" tab.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Central Illinois area
5 Bedroom Home in Secor - $289,900
8 miles from the I-39 exit- ½ a mile from Rt. 24. Eureka Schools. 22 miles to RIVIAN. 5 bedrooms. MAIN FLOOR MASTER AND LAUNDRY ROOM. Original hardwood floors, doors and trim in most rooms. Upper bath- new fixtures, walls, tile floor & tile tub surround. Main floor bath-hard surface countertop & fixtures. TWO SUPER OUTBUILDINGS, both heated, insulated and w/ electrical and internet access. 30X64 built in 2019. 10'3" ceiling, heated floor, Led lighting, 8 inches of blown-in insulation between 2 panels of tin plus seasonal water. 14x9.6" & 9x8 doors. 24X30 garage plus a awesome Brunswick-Balke-Collender 20' Bar Back and 15ft Bar. Other updates: electrical, plumbing, exterior painted-2021, gutters-22, NEW WELL 2018, NEW SEPTIC 2015, remodeled mudroom-2022. Windows-2015. Basement windows-2022. GENERAC GENERATOR. Walk-up attic- finish for additional living space. Bright light filled room in basement perfect for work-out/office or playroom. House was gutted, rewired and insulated in 1982.
3 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $124,900
Just what you are looking for! Remodeled home! 3 Bedroom Ranch with 1 car detached garage. Brand new kitchen with all new cabinets and all appliances will remain, including washer/dryer. All new flooring throughout home! Recently updated bathroom. New Furnace & AC in 2022! Side enclosed porch. Additional family room off kitchen with LVP flooring. Separate large laundry room with additional space for storage, with new LVP flooring. New septic already installed (2022).
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $219,500
Remodeled Ranch in 2022 located in a very desirable, and well established neighborhood with a walking distance to Ewing park in Normal.(Now Offering 5K credit toward new kitchen Cabinets) New Roof 2022, Both bathrooms bathroom fully remodeled, new stainless steel dishwasher and New Stainless stove, Painted kitchen Cabinets, original hardwood floors in all bedrooms, and in the living room. New light fixtures/Fans throughout the house, new paint throughout the house, new doors, and new 5 windows in all 3 bedrooms. Updated extra living space of almost 500SF of space in the basement, with new water proof flooring, newer water heater, and new sump pump. The house sits on a large lot of 15 thousand SF with a nice deck , and a third garage door that exits to a concrete patio in the backyard that has a retractable awning. House is ready to move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $354,900
Stunning 5 Bed 3 full bath ranch in Wittenberg Woods! Absolutely beautiful curb appeal! Coming home to this amazing home is sure to make you smile! As you walk into the lovely entryway, you have a wonderful sightline through the home right into the park-like back yard! On your left is the first of 4 large bedrooms that is currently being used as a convenient home office! As you travel through the home, you will come to the beautifully laid out kitchen which is truly at the heart of the home. Plenty of cabinet and counter space and a large pantry offer an abundance of storage! Tons of natural light and large windows throughout this home! Continue into the dining room that opens to the welcoming family room with large stone fireplace- a setting right out of a hallmark card! Off the dining room is another room that would make a great office space or whatever you may need! Access the large screened in porch from this room and enjoy the gorgeous fenced and landscaped back yard! Whether from the inside the enclosed porch or out on the spacious deck, you will have a perfect place to enjoy the weather. The main floor also offers a beautiful master suite with full bath, huge closet and beautiful details like the coffered ceiling and large windows. Downstairs in the finished basement, relax and entertain in your huge family room and wet bar area! 2 additional large bedrooms and a jack-and-jill full bathroom are just perfect spaces for a growing family or entertaining guests! Another large unfinished storage room with built in shelving is the perfect place for all your storage needs. This home is just stunning and thoughtful outside and in! Some amazing features are the hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, all kitchen appliances stay, pocket doors in the master suite- such a smart use of space! This is truly a gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $105,000
All brick ranch with three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home is in an estate, being sold as-is. Needs updating but has so much potential! Large sunroom addition in back. Fireplace in living room and 2nd fireplace in basement family room, one is gas, one is woodburning. Kitchen with pantry, all kitchen appliances stay. Generous dining area adjacent to kitchen. Main floor laundry. Partially finished basement with bar and family room, plus a den/office. New roof in 2011. Newer boiler system. Shed in backyard. This home has been well cared for, previous owner has been here for many years. Nice sized rooms in a lovely neighborhood, just needs a new owner to make it their own!
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $399,900
New construction in a beautiful location. Mature trees and large yard. Act fast and you can have some say in materials, color schemes and layout. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, walk-out basement and tons of curb appeal. City water, natural gas, Ameren electric. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Open kitchen with island to be the heart of this home. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry. Owner interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $150,000
Spacious home in great neighborhood with wonderful outdoor spaces! 2 car detached garage / man cave (23' x 20') is insulated, heated, cooled, & has a floored attic. Property comes with a storage shed too! Enjoy the outdoors on the deck or screened in porch. Nice layout! Main floor includes large living room with fireplace set up for wood or electric (electric system stays). Also on the main level you will find the kitchen, dining, 1/2 bath, & great laundry / pantry located off the kitchen / back hall. Upstairs includes 2- 3 bedrooms & the full bath. OR 1 used as 3rd bedroom (access through BR 2). This room would also make a great closet, office, playroom, or nursery. New roofs 2020 (garage w/ metal roof). All windows except one replaced in 2010. HVAC new around 2016 & includes humidifier. Garage access / driveway off Maple, not Linden.
2 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $228,000
Enjoy privacy with this country home on a quiet road! Feel the peace on the land filled with mature trees, outbuildings, and plenty of room for gardening! Some hardwood floors, home and garage with metal roofing( approximately 4 yrs old), new water heater, newer stove/refrigerator, bonus-home office in garage! Convenient to Interstate- 51 access, approximately 4 miles to Heyworth and 7 miles to Bloomington. The Home is in an estate and is being sold "As Is" inspections are for informational purposes only. Tax Exemptions-homeowner and senior/freeze
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $135,000
Come check out this precious 2-bedroom house in Normal in a well-established neighborhood! Enjoy the oversized backyard leading to the trails in Normal. This lot sits back 356 Feet and offers a feeling of seclusion while still being in town. Updates include newer bathroom shower and sink, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, new fridge bought in 2022, uniform paint scheme, newer steps to the front porch, vinyl flooring throughout entire home and a newer garage door purchased in 2021. Furnace and AC were installed in 2015! Refrigerator could be moved to open space in kitchen, but owner will leave extra flooring for kitchen! This home has great curb appeal with pretty landscaping and front porch! This home is move in ready and has a wonderfully updated color scheme throughout with routine flooring in every room! Perfect location!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,990
Sprawling ranch in the desirable Eagle Crest subdivision! This 4 bedroom, 4 bath gem offers a gorgeous open floor plan w/ 10' ceilings! This home has been remodeled to where the whole concept and design is set up for the adults with disabilities. A tremendous amount of detail went into re-designing this home along with the help of engineers and designers. Soundproof wall has been added to the master bedroom wall attached to the living room. The master bathroom has heated flooring and is fully equipment with disability fixtures, includes wall mount toilet with beday that is also heated. Industrial exhaust has been installed in the master bathroom. Spacious kitchen floor plan that is easy to maneuver around in as well as being wheelchair accessible. Main level has no thresholds all laminate flooring. No carpet except what is in the basement. All doors are solid fiberglass doors. The driveway has been rebuilt to accommodate heavy capacity vehicles. There is a drop-off flat area by the sidewalk. The sidewalk has is extra thick and wide and has a slight slope making it wheelchair friendly.. laundry room is in the basement with a laundry Shute on the main floor. This home has an air filter system with a Hepa Filter it does not allow dust in the house at all. Hot water heat is hydro Jet. The faucets all have safety valves so there would never be a scalding., with folding shelf and stainless sink basin. Huge laundry room in the basement Bell Construction was the contractor new roof and duct work in 2015,2018 new carpet in basement. 2019 was the reno. 4 Zone heating and cooling. Vinyl Privacy fence. Stove, Disher washer and microwave can remain in the home. Metronet is in the house. The back yard is huge with an outside ramp for wheelchairs. 4 Bedrooms, 4baths. over the top bathroom for every bedroom. There is a bedroom suite in the basement width a walk IN CLOSET.