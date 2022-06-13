Heartland student wins statewide community college scholarship

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — A Heartland Community College student is the first recipient of a statewide scholarship for community college students named for the late chair of the Heartland board of trustees.

Grace Sands

Grace Sands received the inaugural $500 Gregg Chadwick Community Service Scholarship from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association. The award honors students who have shown a commitment to volunteering and community service. Sands was the director of community service for the Student Leaders in Community Engagement group at Heartland during the last academic year. 

Chadwick, 57, died in September 2020 while awaiting a heart transplant. At the time, he was both the chair of Heartland's board and the president of ICCTA. He was also the chief operating officer at Marcfirst. 

Each ICCTA member college can submit one student per year for the scholarship. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

