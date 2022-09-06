Heartland sees enrollment rise, still down from pre-pandemic

NORMAL — Enrollment has increased at Heartland Community College, though the number of students has not caught up with pre-pandemic numbers.

Student headcount rose 2% and credit hours rose 1.4% from last year, university officials said Tuesday.

Numbers provided by college spokesman Steve Fast show totals this fall of 4,530 students taking 39,011 credit hours. Official numbers are counted on the tenth day of classes, which started Aug. 22. The numbers do not include adult education or continuing education students.

This fall is up from 4,439 students and 38,078 credit hours last fall. The number of students is also up from fall 2020, when the community college had 4,270 students. However, both this year and last were down in credit hours from fall 2020, when students were taking 39,078 hours total.

The fall 2020 head count was an 8.6% decrease from 2019, as students decided against college during the uncertainty of the early pandemic. The largest decrease was seen in first-generation students and students from underrepresented groups.

“We continue to see an enrollment recovery that made major strides last year and remain well ahead of community college peers across the state and nation,” Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services Sarah Diel-Hunt said in the release.

Students from minority groups rose 13%, from 1,212 students last fall to 1,375 this fall, representing the largest number of minority students ever at Heartland. This year represents a 24% increase since fall 2020.

The college also had a 6% increase in new students this fall, welcoming 1,383 students to campus for the first time. Twelve Lincoln College students were part of those who joined Heartland this fall after their former school closed in May, Fast said.