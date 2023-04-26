NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Board of Trustees reappointed two incumbents along with a new student trustee to represent students in District 540.

The Heartland board Tuesday reseated board members Mary Campbell and Cecilia Long, who were reelected in the April municipal election, and appointed student trustee Andria Merkle.

According to official election results, Campbell earned 16,856 votes and Long earned 11,817 votes. Challenger David Selzer earned 11,315 votes.

Steve Fast, the college's director of public information, said in an email that the McLean County Clerk's Office did not certify Long's election win until Monday.

Trustees serve six-year terms.

Fast said the board also appointed officers Becky Ropp as chair; Janet Hood as vice chair, which she previously held; and Joshua Crockett as secretary.

Fast said Ropp replaces Jeff Flessner, who was the previous chair and nominated Ropp to replace him. Flessner remains on the board but is not an officer.

Merkle was elected to be the student trustee on the college's board following student elections earlier this month.

As a student trustee, Merkle will hold privileges of membership, including the right to make and second motions as well as attend executive sessions, but as a non-voting member, her position is not considered in determining a quorum for board action.

Merkle will fill the seat vacated by Rodney Billerbeck, who served as student trustee from April 2022 through March 2023. Billerbeck is set to graduate from Heartland this spring and plans to transfer to Illinois State University.

“Hearing the student voice is an integral component of college governance, and the Student Trustee plays an important role in ensuring the needs and priorities of every Heartland Hawk are heard,” Heartland President Keith Cornille stated in a news release. “The full team of outstanding student government leaders help us fulfill the mission of helping students progress and attain their educational goals.”

Merkle, a freshman at Heartland, is pursuing an associate degree in arts with a focus on political science.

She also joins Heartland's Student Government Association as an officer, along with president Macy Bahr, executive vice president Stephen Sims and vice president of communications Brittney Billerbeck.

In other business on Tuesday, the board held a public hearing before its scheduled meeting to discuss the intent to sell $21.5 million in bonds.

There were no comments at the hearing.

Fast said in an email that the sale of the bonds will support the funding of projects set out in the college's facilities master plan.

The bonds will go up for bids and the board will take action to sell the bonds at its next meeting on May 16 or sometime afterward, Fast said.

