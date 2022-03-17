Heartland, ROE to offer 'adulting' sessions for high school seniors

NORMAL — Regional Office of Education #17 and Heartland Community College are cooperating on an "Adulting" Day to help prepare high school seniors for some of the skills they need to live on their own, but which are not always taught in school.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 22, on Heartland's campus, according to a press release from ROE #17. The regional office covers McLean, Livingston, DeWitt and Logan counties.

There are morning and afternoon sessions, each with 10 different 30-minute breakout sessions. Students will be able to attend five breakouts. Sessions tentatively include topics like insurance, personal finance, employment skills, the legal system and mental and physical health.

Students need to register to attend. Those interested can register individually at www.tinyurl.com/ROE17PD. Groups that want to register should contact Victoria Padilla at vpadilla@roe17.org. The event is free and open to seniors at public or private high schools and those who are homeschooled.

