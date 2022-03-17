Heartland, ROE to offer 'adulting' sessions for high school seniors

Regional Office of Education #17 and Heartland Community College are cohosting an "Adulting" Day for high school seniors on April 22.
COURTESY OF ROE #17
NORMAL —
Regional Office of Education #17 and Heartland Community College are cooperating on an "Adulting" Day to help prepare high school seniors for some of the skills they need to live on their own, but which are not always taught in school.
The event is scheduled for Friday, April 22, on Heartland's campus, according to a press release from ROE #17. The regional office covers McLean, Livingston, DeWitt and Logan counties.
There are morning and afternoon sessions, each with 10 different 30-minute breakout sessions. Students will be able to attend five breakouts. Sessions tentatively include topics like insurance, personal finance, employment skills, the legal system and mental and physical health.
Students need to register to attend. Those interested can register individually at
www.tinyurl.com/ROE17PD. Groups that want to register should contact Victoria Padilla at vpadilla@roe17.org. The event is free and open to seniors at public or private high schools and those who are homeschooled.
Photos: ISU women's basketball learns of first round NCAA tournament opponent
031422-blm-spt-4isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie raised her hands as she reacted to the naming of the team's first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-3isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball JuJu Redmond waits to hear her opponent in the first-round playoff berth of the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Watch now: Kristen Gillespie addresses the ISU fans at Redbird Arena
031422-blm-spt-2isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, and assistant coaches Scott Gillespie and Mariah Brawner-Henley, wait pensively for their first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
CHEERING THEIR NCAA BERTH
Illinois State women's basketball head coach Kristen Gillespie, center, raised her arms as she and her players reacted to learning their first-round opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. The Redbirds will face Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region, in the first round Friday at Iowa City. For a story on ISU's first trip to the NCAA since 2008, see
PAGE B1.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-5isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team players Jada Stinson and DeAnna Wilson reacted to their first-round playoff berth opponent announcement in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-6isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, is congratulated by Leanna Bordner, Senior Deputy Director of Athletics, after they learned of the team's first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. Bordner is credited as being a member of the team that brought Gillespie to ISU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-7isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team member Mary Crompton, left, jokes with fans and head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, as she talked about the Redbird's first-round playoff game against Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-8isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie addresses the crowd of Redbird fans who listened to the announcement of the first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-9isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team member Kayel Newland, left, is photographed with the team's Missouri Valley championship trophy by teammate Mary Crompton, right, during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
