NORMAL — Heartland Community College recognized two faculty members with the Outstanding Faculty Award.
Jeremy Scott is the recipient of the Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Award, and Josh Fitzgerald is the recipient of the Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award.
Each year one full-time and one part-time faculty member are selected from student nominations. The recipients are also submitted to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association for the statewide award.
Scott is an instructor of English and has worked with several groups to receive grants to help innovate Heartland's curriculum. Fitzgerald is an adjunct professor of communications and is working toward his Ed.D in communication education from Illinois State University.
Both awardees will be recognized at Heartland's Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.