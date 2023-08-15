NORMAL — Heartland's electric vehicle program is getting an extra boost from State Farm.

Heartland Community College received a $1 million grant from the Bloomington-based insurer for its new electric vehicle and energy storage (EVES) training facility, which in turn will be named the State Farm Electric Vehicle Lab. The grant was discussed at Tuesday Heartland board of trustees meeting on the Normal campus.

"State Farm is delighted to expand our charitable relationship with Heartland Community College through the State Farm Vehicle Lab," said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility at State Farm, in a prepared statement. "This innovate hands-on learning environment will equip students of all ages for future in-demand job opportunities in Central Illinois and beyond."

The EVES program, which launched in the fall 2021 semester, teaches students electric vehicle maintenance skills at a temporary instructional space leased by the college.

The college offers a two-year electric vehicle technology associate in applied science degree as well as four short-term certificates: electric vehicle maintenance and light repair; electric vehicle energy storage; electric vehicle service adviser; and electric vehicle technology.

The new facility, where construction began in September 2022, will support advanced manufacturing and technological training in a 6,278-square-foot, $17.5 million center. The facility is expected to be completed in December with classes and activities opening there in January 2024.

Adjacent spaces also are being remodeled to further support similar programs, including robotics; welding; digital media; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Although State Farm is the nation's No. 1 automotive insurer, Merritt said the grant less about the auto industry than about giving back to the college and supporting its endeavors.

"This opportunity here promotes education and opportunities to take on the skills of that trade and also promote the longevity of helping people continue to figure out what they want to do next," Merritt said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have visited the college and expressed their interest in cleaner and renewable energy sources.

"State Farm has a history of investing in our community and in Heartland Community College students," said Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille in a prepared statement. "The Heartland students who are developing skills in advanced manufacturing and sustainable energy programs are at the cutting edge of a growing industry that is fueling our economy and strengthening our community as a whole."

"The programs supported by this contribution are all about moving students into the workforce, said Chris Downing, executive director of the Heartland Foundation, in a prepared satement. "State Farm's commitment to Heartland in a investment not only to the college, but also in the most valuable resource any employer needs: skilled people."

Who was honored? Photos from Heartland's President’s Medallion Awards ceremony President’s Medallion Honorees Mary and John Penn President’s Medallion Honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz President’s Medallion Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer President’s Medallion Honoree Bob Brucker Bob and Julie Dobski, Karen DeAngelis, Cindy Segobiano, visiting Rotarians from India Sukhi and Kirandeep Julie Dobski, Al Bedell, Dee Frautschi Mark and Dianna Johnson, Charlotte and Joe Talkington Merriann and Dave McGee Camille and Ron Springer Sandra and Gordon Bidner Mary Campbell, Julie Dobski President’s Medallion Roosmarijn and Interim ISU President Andover Tarhule, Julie Dobski Patty McManus, Chris Downing, Steve MacManus Peg Doran, Joan Bullard, Janet Hood Jim and Phyllis White John Penn, Mike Matejka, Hank Campbell Mary and Dennis Feicke Jerry Ringer, Pat Grogg, Carole Ringer Jean-Marie Taylor, Jennifer and Stan O’Connor Penn family table Alauna McGee, Kym Ammons Scott Lidia Halder, Wendy West, Raegan Rinchiuso, Larissa McIlvain, Gena Glover Heartland Community College Vice President, External Relations, Kelli Hill Crowd enjoys the beautiful night Heartland Foundation Board Chair Kirk McCullick Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille Heartland Board of Trustees vice-chair Janet Hood Jim White President’s Medallion Honoree Jerry Ringer President's Medallion honoree Carole Ringer Janet Hood, President’s Medallion honorees Carole and Jerry Ringer, Jim White, HCC President Keith Cornille Julie Dobski President’s Medallion Honoree Marlene Dietz President’s Medallion Honoree Larry Dietz President’s Medallion Honoree Larry Dietz Janet Hood, Julie Dobski, President’s Medallion honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz, HCC President Keith Cornille Nancy Evans Janet Hood, Nancy Evans, Bob Brucker, HCC President Keith Cornille Mary Campbell President’s Medallion Honoree John Penn HCC President Keith Cornille congratulating John Penn