Heartland OKs vaccine, testing language

NORMAL — Heartland Community College’s board held a special meeting Tuesday to cement language on how the vaccine and testing mandate will work for the school's faculty.

The board unanimously approved two memorandums of understanding with its faculty unions. The memorandums formalize the changes at the school to provide for steps like collecting COVID-19 vaccination status and weekly testing for faculty who are unvaccinated.

The unions requested the memorandums as a way to formalize the implementation, Pearce said, and the memorandums do not change the collective bargaining agreements with the unions.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Aug. 26 that all higher education employees and students would need to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly. He also reinstated an indoor mask mandate for the entire state, though Heartland had already taken that step on its campus. Last week, Pritzker extended the original Sunday deadline to Sept. 19.

Faculty at Heartland are represented by the Heartland Faculty Association for full-time professors and the Heartland Adjunct Faculty Association for part-time professors. Both are part of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

The unions provided Heartland with an example of a similar memorandum from another school, Pearce told The Pantagraph. From there they and the Heartland administration did some back and forth on edits and the unions approved the language.

“We’re working together with the faculty,” Pearce said.

The unions have been motivated to keep its members safe, especially because they are the ones who are in the classrooms with students each day, Pearce said. Illinois Federation of Teachers president Dan Montgomery issued a joint statement with Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin approving of the mandate when it was announced.

Non-faculty employees are also required to be vaccinated or be tested weekly. The administration is working with outside contractors, such as the janitorial staff and campus security, to implement the requirements for them, Pearce said.

