Heartland OKs programs in cannabis cultivation, data analytics

NORMAL — Heartland Community College plans to offer two new credential programs, one in cannabis cultivation and one in data analytics, possibly starting this fall.

The programs were approved unanimously by the college’s board Tuesday evening during the regular board meeting. The next step is getting the state's OK, but officials can do that without needing votes by the Illinois Board of Higher Education or the Illinois Community College Board, said Rick Pearce, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The Cannabis Cultivation Certificate would teach students about the cannabis industry, including growing plants, regulations and business essentials. The certificate works as a standalone credential or can be stacked as an emphasis in the agriculture associate degree.

The focus will be on classroom studies; students will not be cultivating actual cannabis on campus, Pearce said.

There is a growing demand for jobs in the industry, including within Heartland’s district, Pearce said.

"The program prepares students for entry level in the cannabis industry. It goes in depth in a number of areas of cannabis cultivation and dispensary operations," he said.

The field takes specialized knowledge, said board member Becky Ropp.

“Cannabis cultivation is very, very difficult actually, so I think this is a good opportunity in the area. Even for those in agriculture ... I went to a two-day conference in Chicago, and it is very very complex, very hard to grow," Ropp said.

The second program approved was a microcertificate in data analytics.

The program includes two courses that would prepare students for an entry level position in the field. It is aimed at students early in their education and people already in the workforce looking to learn new skills to advance their careers.

It is stackable in the business technology associate degree program and the courses can be used as electives in other programs.

College finances

While the programs were the only non-personnel action items outside the consent agenda, the board also heard about the college’s financial planning.

The staff is projecting a surplus of $1 million to $1. 5 million, said Letisha Trepac, vice president for finance and administration.

In addition, Trepac walked the board through longer term projections, looking at the next three fiscal years. There, initial projections show possible deficits, but those projections assumed some things that are likely to change such as flat tuition and enrollment rates.

“We have upward pressure usually on expense and downward pressure on revenue but we always work through it and I have no doubt we’re going to be able to do the same thing for the coming years,” she said.

