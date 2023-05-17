NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Board of Trustees has approved selling $21.5 million in bonds to continue upgrading facilities.

In other matters at Tuesday's meeting, the board approved three technical training programs and heard adjunct faculty call for fair compensation as part of contract negotiations.

The bonds will help fund the college's 20-year facility master plan projects, which were initially presented in fall 2020. The work the bonds will fund over the next three years includes the construction of the Advanced Manufacturing and Technical Center, which is expected to be ready by January, as well as the new agriculture complex, the Hawk Café in the Workforce Development Center, and a new student center in the future.

"We developed that strategy, we looked at all things as far as our financial footing (and) we know we're in a good financial standing," said Letisha Trepac, vice president of finance and administration at Heartland. "We were poised to start on the projects, so we issued our first $20 million to start on those projects that were identified as priorities in the facilities master plan."

Trepac added that the bond issue will leave the district in a good position in terms of its overall debt load.

The board also approved three new certification programs in trade skills:

Manual Machining (13 credit hours), which prepares individuals with skills for entry-level employment as machine tool setters

CNC Machining (16 credit hours), which prepares students for employment as computer numerical control programmers and CNC operators

Machine Tool Technology (22 credit hours), designed as a one-year program to develop skills for employment or advancement as CNC programmers, CNC operators and tool and die makers

According to a board document, students in all three programs will earn either a 10- or 30-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration construction or general industry safety card.

The certifications will integrate into the industrial technology associate of applied science degree program, and students will have the opportunity to stack their credits toward earning the degree.

Heartland plans to begin certification programs in Manual Machining this fall and for the CNC Machining certifications in spring 2024.

In another matter, about 15 members of the Heartland Adjunct Faculty Association attended the meeting to advocate for better pay.

HAFA President Ashli Anda, speaking during public comment, said Heartland does not offer competitive wages compared to other local colleges and universities.

"Heartland is looking forward to years of high demand, and the best way for all of us to sustain that demand is for you to pay your faculty competitive wages to attract and retain high-quality part-time faculty members who will commit to this institution and its students," Anda said.

Heartland's full-time faculty union negotiated its contract this year and received a 2.5% raise in 2023, a 3% raise in 2024 and a 2.5% raise in 2025, Anda said. This also includes a one-time increase adjustment of 7.5% in 2023.

Part-time faculty are not being offered an additional adjustment, however, Anda said.

Anda said part-time faculty, on average, teach 40% to 45% of all course sections at Heartland, and as the college continues to expand course offerings, part-time faculty are at risk of bearing the brunt of the demand.

As of Tuesday, the part-time faculty union had submitted a notice that its current contract expires in 45 days, but it is committed to bargaining in "good faith," Anda said.

"We're really committed to trying to make sure this bargaining process works," Anda said. "I think for us it's that we are about to see stunning growth and the college is going to lean on us, and as we all prepare for what that growth is going to look like, adjuncts need to have the opportunity to have their financial burdens lifted."

Heartland Community College Day of Service HEARTLAND DAY OF SERVICE 042923-blm-loc-service2 042923-blm-loc-service3 042923-blm-loc-service4 042923-blm-loc-service5 042923-blm-loc-service6