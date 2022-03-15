Heartland names new Lincoln campus director

LINCOLN — Heartland Community College Lincoln's associate director will step up to become the site's director after her predecessor's retirement this month.

Jennifer Kirby has been associate director of HCCL since 2019, a press release from the community college said. Former director Kristi Powell is retiring after 25 years with Heartland.

Kirby started at Heartland in 2013 as an advisor and recruiter. She holds degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield and Illinois State University, and has previously worked for Robert Morris University, MacMurray College and ISU.

She was named at Heartland's Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night, which was held in Lincoln and included a presentation on the college's Lincoln campus.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.