Heartland names new Lincoln campus director

Jennifer Kirby has been associate director of HCCL since 2019, a press release from the community college said. Former director Kristi Powell is retiring after 25 years with Heartland.
Kirby started at Heartland in 2013 as an advisor and recruiter. She holds degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield and Illinois State University, and has previously worked for Robert Morris University, MacMurray College and ISU.
She was named at Heartland's Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night, which was held in Lincoln and included a presentation on the college's Lincoln campus.
1 of 10
031622-blm-loc-10sirup
Mike Olson must keep parts of the sap evaporator clean to prevent buildup that would slow sirup production at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
Mike Olson checks on the flow of maple sirup through a series of plastic tubes that pass through an evaporator at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9. The evaporator boils down maple tree sap into the sirup by removing water and sediments.
Debby Funk monitors sap that flows out of maple trees into a virtual spider web of hoses that collect the sap and transports it to tanks at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9. Previous collection efforts were handled with buckets that were hung from tree taps but now the process is simplified with the hose system.
Mike Olson must keep parts of the sap evaporator clean to prevent buildup that would slow sirup production at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-9sirup
Mike Funk stores the filled sirup bottles at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-8sirup
Mike Funk rolls the filled glass bottles away to storage at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-7sirup
Miles of plastic tubing collects sap from maple trees at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Wednesday March 9, 2022.,
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-6sirup
The evaporator works at by boiling down the tree sap at a precise 216.4 degrees at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031622-blm-loc-5sirup
Maple sirup flows from a spigot after it condensed from tree sap at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031622-blm-loc-4sirup
Mike Olson watches over the evaporator that condenses maple tree sap into maple sirup at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-2sirup
Mike Olson checks on the flow of maple sirup through a series of plastic tubes that pass through an evaporator at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9. The evaporator boils down maple tree sap into the sirup by removing water and sediments.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031622-blm-loc-3sirup
Debby Funk monitors sap that flows out of maple trees into a virtual spider web of hoses that collect the sap and transports it to tanks at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9. Previous collection efforts were handled with buckets that were hung from tree taps but now the process is simplified with the hose system.
DAVID PROEBER
031622-blm-loc-1sirup
Mike Funk operates a filler tube that pours processed maple sirup into glass bottles at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm on March 9.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood