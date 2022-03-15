 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Heartland names new Lincoln campus director

  • 0

LINCOLN — Heartland Community College Lincoln's associate director will step up to become the site's director after her predecessor's retirement this month.

Jennifer Kirby has been associate director of HCCL since 2019, a press release from the community college said. Former director Kristi Powell is retiring after 25 years with Heartland. 

Jennifer Kirby

Kirby

Kirby started at Heartland in 2013 as an advisor and recruiter. She holds degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield and Illinois State University, and has previously worked for Robert Morris University, MacMurray College and ISU. 

She was named at Heartland's Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night, which was held in Lincoln and included a presentation on the college's Lincoln campus. 

PHOTOS: Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup

1 of 10

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spread through U.S. farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News