NORMAL — Heartland Community College and Mid Central Community Action will hold a ceremony next week to mark the opening of a new classroom.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the Mid Central Community Action office at 1301 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

The new facility was renovated to hold Heartland Community College classes in industrial maintenance, construction and other Work Ready programs. The educational facility was established to offer more access to educational opportunities in west Bloomington.

Several local officials will be in attendance at the event, including Heartland President Keith Cornille; Tami Foley, executive director of Mid Central Community Action; Adam Campbell, dean of career and technical education; Jason Pals, treasurer of Mid Central Community Action; Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe; and representatives from the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

Who was there? Photos from the 2nd Annual MCCA Happy Hour Heather and Hannah Witt Sam Perez-Gillan, Belinda Landry Laura Sweeney, MJ Adelman Linda O’Connor, Kim Schultz, Kathy Tosh Michelle and Tod Stevenson Mary Weber, Dameron Beverly Joey Keller, Michell Cervantes Chuck McCullough, Terrie Reed Sharon Volk, Denise Castillo, Jacki Semelka Tylor Johnson, Megan Workman