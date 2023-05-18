BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds gathered Thursday morning as bright sunshine poured in through the skylight, and dozens of small children, donning red graduation robes and caps, sat anxiously inside Illinois Wesleyan University's Hansen Student Center.

The children, part of Heartland Head Start's preschool program, were graduating.

The 4- and 5-year-olds squirmed in their seats as parents and grandparents, cameras and phones at the ready, watched excitedly from the audience.

Kalessa Edgerson, executive director of Heartland Head Start, said the 53 children were graduating from their preschool program into kindergarten with public school systems in the area.

Jocelyn McClain Hazlewood, president of the Central Illinois Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, told the children to "get used to walking across this stage."

And each time a youngster's name was read, and they proudly walked to center stage to display their graduation certificate, the crowd roared.

Edgerson said she was "overjoyed" at the reception.

Heartland Head Start is part of the federal Head Start program, which was established in 1965 and has since served over 13 million children in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.

The program helps families with young children at or near the poverty line "by offering educational, nutritional, health, social and other services."

Edgerson, who took over the Heartland division a year and half ago, serving McLean and Livingston counties, said Head Start is different from other early childcare programs.

"We provide comprehensive services," Edgerson said, "which means that we provide the health part of our program." She said this includes physicals, dental care, nutrition programs and even mental health services.

But it's more than that, Edgerson said: "We start with 'children zero,' because we start with the pregnant mom. The babies come into our program because we have an Early Head Start program."

Sylvester Woodson's son, Malachi, was one of the 53 graduating Thursday.

The elder Woodson said, "I feel good. I'm excited for his journey. Excited for him to proceed forward."

The Fairbury resident said he is "honestly eager to see what awaits (Malachi) in life, because he is a smart child."

The Links, Incorporated is an international nonprofit with five assets, according to its website: "Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services."

McClain Hazlewood said each family was gifted a package that included summer work material and a book titled "KINDergarten: Where Kindness Matters Every Day."

"It applies to every aspect of life, that we have to be kind going forward," she said.

She continued, "It's the basis for how we contribute to the world. It starts with empathy and compassion at every aspect.

"That's humanity — 'How can we help others?' First, be kind."

She said kindness and compassion are qualities that children inherently possess, and that the book helps remind them to "listen to that small voice that's inside of you.

"Sometimes, we have to take a moment to be still, drown out all those other things that come into our world and into our lives, and listen to that voice that's within — it's kindness."

