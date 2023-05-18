BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds gathered Thursday morning as bright sunshine poured in through the skylight, and dozens of small children, donning red graduation robes and caps, sat anxiously inside Illinois Wesleyan University's Hansen Student Center.
The 4- and 5-year-olds squirmed in their seats as parents and grandparents, cameras and phones at the ready, watched excitedly from the audience.
Kalessa Edgerson, executive director of Heartland Head Start, said the 53 children were graduating from their preschool program into kindergarten with public school systems in the area.
Jocelyn McClain Hazlewood, president of the Central Illinois Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, told the children to "get used to walking across this stage."
And each time a youngster's name was read, and they proudly walked to center stage to display their graduation certificate, the crowd roared.
Edgerson said she was "overjoyed" at the reception.
Heartland Head Start is part of the federal Head Start program, which was established in 1965 and has since served over 13 million children in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.
Edgerson, who took over the Heartland division a year and half ago, serving McLean and Livingston counties, said Head Start is different from other early childcare programs.
"We provide comprehensive services," Edgerson said, "which means that we provide the health part of our program." She said this includes physicals, dental care, nutrition programs and even mental health services.
But it's more than that, Edgerson said: "We start with 'children zero,' because we start with the pregnant mom. The babies come into our program because we have an Early Head Start program."
Sylvester Woodson's son, Malachi, was one of the 53 graduating Thursday.
The elder Woodson said, "I feel good. I'm excited for his journey. Excited for him to proceed forward."
The Fairbury resident said he is "honestly eager to see what awaits (Malachi) in life, because he is a smart child."
The Links, Incorporated is an international nonprofit with five assets, according to its website: "Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services."
