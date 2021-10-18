 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Heartland, Ferrero plan apprenticeship program

  • 0

NORMAL — Heartland Community College plans to offer an apprenticeship program with Ferrero. Heartland staff said the college and the candy company are in early discussions about how the program would work.

The company last week broke ground on a $75 million, 70,000-square-foot expansion to its Bloomington factory. 

Ferrero groundbreaking

Ground is broken on a new Ferrero plant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Heartland Community College plans to start an apprenticeship program with the chocolate maker to train new and existing employees.

There are no set details yet on when the program would start or how large cohorts would be, said Veronica Inselmann, Heartland’s associate director of apprenticeships and work-based programs. The cohorts would probably start on the smaller side and then get larger as the program progressed.

Heartland’s formal apprenticeship programs really grow out of addressing specific needs for the employer, Inselmann said.

“We’re basically going to help them address their skill gaps,” she said.

Watch now: How this new Hudson trucking program plays key role in region's economy

The apprenticeship programs are developed in collaboration with the employers. The participants can be current or new employees for the company and are given paid time to go to their classes. They work the rest of their work week at the company.

“They’re here learning on our equipment that’s the industry standard and then they can take that back to their employer and (the apprentices) can immediately benefit,” Inselmann said.

Watch now: Heartland College takes first facilities plan steps

These types of programs can help build loyalty between employers and employees too, she said. The employers are not only paying wages but also the cost of the program as an investment in the employee, while the employer also ends up with an employee trained in the latest techniques and equipment.

After finishing the program, the apprentice receives a further department of labor credential and depending on the program generally either a certificate or even an associate’s degree from Heartland, Inselmann said.

Italy-based chocolate company Ferrero, which produces Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, Crunch, Tic Tac and more, began construction for its 70,000 square-foot chocolate processing plant in Bloomington. The facility, expected to be finished in 2023, will be the company's first of its kind in North America. READ MORE HERE.

Ferrero broke ground last Wednesday on a $75 million expansion of its plant in Bloomington, located near the I-55 and I-74 interchange on the south side of the city. The facility is expected to be 70,000 square feet, which will be the company’s first chocolate processing facility outside of Europe.

Watch now: Normal effort gives students voice in government. Here's how.

The Pantagraph's archives say Ferrero bought the plant in 2018. The site was built in 1967 for Beich’s Candy and was bought by Nestle in 1984.

The expansion is expected to bring another 50 jobs to the plant. Current plans expect for construction to wrap up in the spring of 2023.

Ferrero officials did not return requests for comment from The Pantagraph by deadline on Monday. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News