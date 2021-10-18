Heartland, Ferrero plan apprenticeship program

NORMAL — Heartland Community College plans to offer an apprenticeship program with Ferrero. Heartland staff said the college and the candy company are in early discussions about how the program would work.

There are no set details yet on when the program would start or how large cohorts would be, said Veronica Inselmann, Heartland’s associate director of apprenticeships and work-based programs. The cohorts would probably start on the smaller side and then get larger as the program progressed.

Heartland’s formal apprenticeship programs really grow out of addressing specific needs for the employer, Inselmann said.

“We’re basically going to help them address their skill gaps,” she said.

The apprenticeship programs are developed in collaboration with the employers. The participants can be current or new employees for the company and are given paid time to go to their classes. They work the rest of their work week at the company.

“They’re here learning on our equipment that’s the industry standard and then they can take that back to their employer and (the apprentices) can immediately benefit,” Inselmann said.

These types of programs can help build loyalty between employers and employees too, she said. The employers are not only paying wages but also the cost of the program as an investment in the employee, while the employer also ends up with an employee trained in the latest techniques and equipment.

After finishing the program, the apprentice receives a further department of labor credential and depending on the program generally either a certificate or even an associate’s degree from Heartland, Inselmann said.

Ferrero broke ground last Wednesday on a $75 million expansion of its plant in Bloomington, located near the I-55 and I-74 interchange on the south side of the city. The facility is expected to be 70,000 square feet, which will be the company’s first chocolate processing facility outside of Europe.

The Pantagraph's archives say Ferrero bought the plant in 2018. The site was built in 1967 for Beich’s Candy and was bought by Nestle in 1984.

The expansion is expected to bring another 50 jobs to the plant. Current plans expect for construction to wrap up in the spring of 2023.

Ferrero officials did not return requests for comment from The Pantagraph by deadline on Monday.

