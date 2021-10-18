Heartland, Ferrero plan apprenticeship program

NORMAL — Heartland Community College plans to offer an apprenticeship program with Ferrero. Heartland staff said the college and the candy company are in early discussions about how the program would work.
The company last week broke ground on a $75 million, 70,000-square-foot expansion to its Bloomington factory.
There are no set details yet on when the program would start or how large cohorts would be, said Veronica Inselmann, Heartland’s associate director of apprenticeships and work-based programs. The cohorts would probably start on the smaller side and then get larger as the program progressed.
Heartland’s formal apprenticeship programs really grow out of addressing specific needs for the employer, Inselmann said.
“We’re basically going to help them address their skill gaps,” she said.
The apprenticeship programs are developed in collaboration with the employers. The participants can be current or new employees for the company and are given paid time to go to their classes. They work the rest of their work week at the company.
“They’re here learning on our equipment that’s the industry standard and then they can take that back to their employer and (the apprentices) can immediately benefit,” Inselmann said.
These types of programs can help build loyalty between employers and employees too, she said. The employers are not only paying wages but also the cost of the program as an investment in the employee, while the employer also ends up with an employee trained in the latest techniques and equipment.
After finishing the program, the apprentice receives a further department of labor credential and depending on the program generally either a certificate or even an associate’s degree from Heartland, Inselmann said.
Ferrero broke ground last Wednesday on a $75 million expansion of its plant in Bloomington, located near the I-55 and I-74 interchange on the south side of the city. The facility is expected to be 70,000 square feet, which will be the company’s first chocolate processing facility outside of Europe.
The Pantagraph's archives say Ferrero bought the plant in 2018. The site was built in 1967 for Beich’s Candy and was bought by Nestle in 1984.
The expansion is expected to bring another 50 jobs to the plant. Current plans expect for construction to wrap up in the spring of 2023.
Ferrero officials did not return requests for comment from The Pantagraph by deadline on Monday.
All the fun from the Illinois State University 100th Homecoming Parade
Flag twirlers
Dancers
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy in a Rivian vehicle
Former ISU President and first lady Marlene and Larry Dietz
Former ISU President and first lady Al and LInda Bowman
ISU Trustee Dr. Kathy Bohn driven by Dr. Tom Nielsen
ISU Trustee Bob Dobski
ISU Princess and Prince
Normal Mayor Chris Koos with Normal councilman Kevin McCarthy
ISU Alumni Board of Directors
Black Colleagues Association
Paul Hursey
Women's Track and Field
Little Jewels car
Gamma Phi Circus
Gamma Phi Circus member
Gamma Phi Circus
Clown
Gamma Phi Circus
State Rep. Dan Brady
University High School Marching Band
Bronze Giraffe
Tin Lizzie Patrol
Solar vehicle
H.E.A.L. Foundation
Construction Management
McLean County Republicans
Special Olympics
Poise Dance Team
Dept. of Languages, Literature and Cultures
Carla Barnes
Twin Cities Ballet
Darren Bailey for Governor
McLean County Fair King and Queen
Next Step Dance Studio
Mennonite College of Nursing
Mennonite College of Nursing
All About Dance
Thomas Metcalf School
ISU Hockey Team
Noir Dance Troupe
Unlimited Dance Team
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood