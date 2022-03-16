Heartland Community College to host vaccine clinics

NORMAL — Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, will host a series of vaccination clinics on campus during March and April.

Clinics will be on March 21-22 and April 18-19 from noon to 7 p.m. in Room 2413/2415 in the Student Commons Building on the main Heartland campus in Normal.

The clinic is open to students, employees and the general public. First-time vaccinations and booster shots both will be available.

Children ages 5-11 are eligible to receive vaccinations. Parents or guardians must be present to authorize a child's vaccination.

Visit heartland.edu/coronavirus/index.html for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.