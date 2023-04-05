NORMAL — Heartland Community College will host a Health Sciences Information Night and Career Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
The event will be held in the Instructional Commons Building Room 1813 on the Normal campus.
Students and community members interested in health care careers will have the opportunity to gain insights to the selective admissions process and options for financing.
There will be a comprehensive overview of the programs Heartland offers, including dental assistant, emergency medical services, medical assistant, nursing, nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, physical therapist assistant, radiography, recovery sports specialist and veterinary assistant.
Heartland faculty as well as recruiters and human resources representatives from top health care facilities in the area will be available to meet with attendees.
There will also be an opportunity for participants to explore labs, ask questions, and speak with faculty members and industry professionals.
Call 309-268-8010 for more information.
Heartland Community College Keith Cornille talks about visit from Governor JB Pritzker
Watch now: Photos from the HCC Funnyraiser
Willie Thomspon, Crowd Favorite comedian Jolene Aldus
HCC Executive Director of Development Chris Downing, HCC President Keith Cornille
Patrick and Tracy Mainieri
Kevin and Jamie Kilpatrick, Maggie and Josh St. Peters
Paul and Christie Vellella
Adam Weber, Allegra Thigpen
Patrick Mainieri, Suzi Nafziger, Andrea Arduini
DeeDee and Trevor Gearhart
Gary, Frank and Angie Hoffman
Sarah Fleming, Gavin Lee
John Nafziger, Amber Gruenloh, Brad Glenn
Larry Blumenstock, Dan and Angela Yandel
Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair, Chris Downing
Taylor Seal, Kadi Juris, Heather Goergen
Adam Pemberton, Nicole Batkiewicz
Amanda Jones, Catherine Porter, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Christina and Justin Boyd
Ann and Ben Jeffreys
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Brian and Alexis Plath, Dr. Noelle and Brock Selkow
Annie Swanson, Jennifer Bras
Keith Baker, Meta Mickens-Baker, Tony Jones
Annie Swanson, Sara Larsen, Scott Swanson, Jennifer Bras, Kim Schoenbein
Reena Rhoda, Brian Morfey
Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Roger and Diane Finney
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
