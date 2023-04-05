NORMAL — Heartland Community College will host a Health Sciences Information Night and Career Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

The event will be held in the Instructional Commons Building Room 1813 on the Normal campus.

Students and community members interested in health care careers will have the opportunity to gain insights to the selective admissions process and options for financing.

There will be a comprehensive overview of the programs Heartland offers, including dental assistant, emergency medical services, medical assistant, nursing, nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, physical therapist assistant, radiography, recovery sports specialist and veterinary assistant.

Heartland faculty as well as recruiters and human resources representatives from top health care facilities in the area will be available to meet with attendees.

There will also be an opportunity for participants to explore labs, ask questions, and speak with faculty members and industry professionals.

Call 309-268-8010 for more information.

