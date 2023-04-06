NORMAL — Heartland Community College will host "Lesbian Visibility Through Five Short Films: The Cinema of Catherine Crouch," from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
The event, presented by Heartland's film program and the division of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, will take place in the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium, located on the main campus in Normal.
Crouch will introduce and screen five of her works to promote discussion on gender inclusivity, personal identity and queer cinema. She will participate in a Q&A session following the films, moderated by Heartland film professor Mark Harper.
The event is free and open to the public.
The film, "Retrospection," will be unveiled at Heartland's Astroth Community Education Center auditorium Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Q&A with the cast and crew with follow afterwards.
Watch now: Photos from the HCC Funnyraiser
Willie Thomspon, Crowd Favorite comedian Jolene Aldus
HCC Executive Director of Development Chris Downing, HCC President Keith Cornille
Patrick and Tracy Mainieri
Kevin and Jamie Kilpatrick, Maggie and Josh St. Peters
Paul and Christie Vellella
Adam Weber, Allegra Thigpen
Patrick Mainieri, Suzi Nafziger, Andrea Arduini
DeeDee and Trevor Gearhart
Gary, Frank and Angie Hoffman
Sarah Fleming, Gavin Lee
John Nafziger, Amber Gruenloh, Brad Glenn
Larry Blumenstock, Dan and Angela Yandel
Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair, Chris Downing
Taylor Seal, Kadi Juris, Heather Goergen
Adam Pemberton, Nicole Batkiewicz
Amanda Jones, Catherine Porter, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Christina and Justin Boyd
Ann and Ben Jeffreys
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Brian and Alexis Plath, Dr. Noelle and Brock Selkow
Annie Swanson, Jennifer Bras
Keith Baker, Meta Mickens-Baker, Tony Jones
Annie Swanson, Sara Larsen, Scott Swanson, Jennifer Bras, Kim Schoenbein
Reena Rhoda, Brian Morfey
Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Roger and Diane Finney
