NORMAL — Heartland Community College will host "Lesbian Visibility Through Five Short Films: The Cinema of Catherine Crouch," from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

The event, presented by Heartland's film program and the division of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, will take place in the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium, located on the main campus in Normal.

Crouch will introduce and screen five of her works to promote discussion on gender inclusivity, personal identity and queer cinema. She will participate in a Q&A session following the films, moderated by Heartland film professor Mark Harper.

The event is free and open to the public.

Watch now: Photos from the HCC Funnyraiser Willie Thomspon, Crowd Favorite comedian Jolene Aldus HCC Executive Director of Development Chris Downing, HCC President Keith Cornille Patrick and Tracy Mainieri Kevin and Jamie Kilpatrick, Maggie and Josh St. Peters Paul and Christie Vellella Adam Weber, Allegra Thigpen Patrick Mainieri, Suzi Nafziger, Andrea Arduini DeeDee and Trevor Gearhart Gary, Frank and Angie Hoffman Sarah Fleming, Gavin Lee John Nafziger, Amber Gruenloh, Brad Glenn Larry Blumenstock, Dan and Angela Yandel Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair, Chris Downing Taylor Seal, Kadi Juris, Heather Goergen Adam Pemberton, Nicole Batkiewicz Annie and Scott Swanson Amanda Jones, Catherine Porter, Shelleigh Birlingmair Christina and Justin Boyd Ann and Ben Jeffreys Steve and Julie Kubsch Brian and Alexis Plath, Dr. Noelle and Brock Selkow Annie Swanson, Jennifer Bras Myra and George Gordon It was a sold out night Keith Baker, Meta Mickens-Baker, Tony Jones Annie Swanson, Sara Larsen, Scott Swanson, Jennifer Bras, Kim Schoenbein Jon and Laura Pritts Reena Rhoda, Brian Morfey Simon and Nicole Hoffman Justin and Amber Wilfley Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Roger and Diane Finney